Argentina vs Chile: How to watch CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier live, TV channel, start time, preview

Argentina looks to strengthen its place atop the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifying table when struggling Chile visit the Estadio Mas Monumental In Buenos Aires on Thursday evening.

The Albiceleste have won five of six qualifiers and are coming off a successful defense of their Copa America crown, one that came at the cost of Lionel Messi’s ankle as the captain and superstar has yet to return to the pitch.

[ MORE: CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifying hub ]

Chile have won just once through six qualifiers and are out of the seventh-place playoff spot on goal differential and two points back of sixth-place Brazil. The top six nations automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

La Roja have been poor away from home in qualifying, losing 3-1 at Uruguay, 3-0 at Venezuela, and 1-0 to Ecuador. Coach Ricardo Gareca and captain Alexis Sanchez need to get back on track between this game and Tuesday’s visit from Bolivia.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile live, stream link and start time