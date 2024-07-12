Canada vs Uruguay: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Canada can plant a flag for itself and CONCACAF when it meets Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America third-place game in Charlotte on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch’s Canucks stunned many just by emerging from a tricky group with Argentina, Chile, and Peru, then really captured the imagination of their country by beating Venezuela before bowing out to Argentina in semifinal round.

Beating a strong Uruguay for third place would send a serious message ahead of the 2026 World Cup that Canada will co-host along with the United States and Mexico.

Yet what kind of Uruguay will they see on Saturday?

Los Charrúas saw an exceptional tournament come up short of the final in a 1-0 loss to Colombia in a game that ended in chaos, with players going into the stands after some mix-ups on the field at the final whistle.

Uruguay are heavy favorites but will Canada simply be more up for this against a nation that expected to play for the trophy, not third place?

How to watch Canada vs Uruguay, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8pm ET, Saturday (July 13)

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Canada focus, team news

The Canucks have been sound defensively for the most part, as goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has more than adequately taken the seat of program legend Milan Borjan. Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio has had an exceptional tournament in the midfield. Will Alphonso Davies be ready to go? Tajon Buchanan will not.

Uruguay focus, team news

How will Marcelo Bielsa’s men treat this game, regardless of mental state following the wild scenes after the final whistle in the semifinal? Will Fede Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, and Darwin Nunez start? There’s a lot to monitor, while midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is doubtful to play.

Canada vs Uruguay prediction

If it’s not an Olympics and a chance to win bronze, we’re not sure about third-place games for any number of reasons. But Canada may have an edge here given the stayed close to Argentina twice at this tournament and their entire team knows this is a showpiece for their nation and careers. Maybe? Canada 2-1 (aet) Uruguay