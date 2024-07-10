 Skip navigation
Alphonso Davies injury — Canada, Bayern Munich star departs Copa America semifinal

  
Published July 9, 2024 09:34 PM

The only thing that could take Canada’s day from bad to worse in Tuesday’s Copa America semifinal with Argentina happened in New Jersey: an Alphonso Davies injury.

Davies, the Bayern Munich star, got his right foot sandwiched between Gonzalo Montiel’s legs after the latter’s sliding tackle knocked the ball away from danger.

The 23-year-old Canadian captain immediately signaled for trainers but tried to continue following several minutes treatment.

[ MORE: Argentina vs Canada analysis ]

That attempt lasted just a few minutes as Davies again slumped to the turf and began removing his left boot.

Argentina led 2-0 at the time and Jesse Marsch replaced Davies with Jonathan Osorio.

Davies had played all 431 minutes of Canada’s Copa America prior to that moment.

There are some questions about Davies’ club future. Widely viewed as one of the best left backs in the world and just entering his prime, Davies is entering the final year of his contract and has been linked with Real Madrid.