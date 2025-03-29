 Skip navigation
How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 29, 2025 11:14 AM

It may not be much of a title race anymore but if Arsenal beat Fulham on Tuesday they can put a bit of pressure on Liverpool. At least for 24 hours.

WATCH – Arsenal v Fulham

Mikel Arteta’s side are 12 points behind Liverpool with nine games to go and it would be an almighty turnaround for them to win the title from here. But there’s still a chance. Bukayo Saka is just about ready to return after months out following hamstring surgery in December, so that’s a massive boost for the Gunners as they aim for Champions League glory in the final months of the campaign. They did beat Chelsea 1-0 before the break as they’re hanging in there in the title race.

Marco Silva and Fulham will be smarting after they were beaten 3-0 at home in their FA Cup quarterfinal against Crystal Palace at the weekend. Fulham started well but were punished ruthlessly by Palace. Still, the Cottagers are having a fine season and are in the hunt for European qualification, so they won’t be feeling too down.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:45pm ET Tuesday (April 1)
Venue: Emirates Stadium — London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Saka is likely to be given some minutes in the second half of this game as Arsenal try and build him up for the massive Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid. Aside from that, this Arsenal side picks itself at the moment with Trossard on the left, Merino up top and Nwaneri on the right with Gabriel Martinelli an option wherever needed. Rice, Partey and Odegaard have midfield locked down and teenage left back Lewis-Skelly will return full of confidence after his superb performances for England (including a debut goal) during the international break.

OUT: Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jurrien Timber (illness), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE)

Fulham team news, focus

The Cottagers have so many options in attack and Silva will likely start Jimenez, Smith Rowe and Traore after leaving all three on the bench against Crystal Palace. In hindsight that was perhaps not the right decision as they lacked a cutting edge in the final third. USMNT left back and Fulham captain Antonee Robinson missed the international break and was subbed off late on against Palace, so that’s something to watch as he may not be fully fit.

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring)

Arsenal vs Fulham prediction

The Gunners should win but this will be tighter than most people think. Saka off the bench could be the difference late on. Arsenal 3-1 Fulham.