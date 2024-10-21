How to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday as Mikel Arteta’s injury-hit side aim to show a reaction after their shock defeat at Bournemouth.

The Gunners were once again reduced to 10 men early on in a game (the third time in eight Premier League games that has happened this season) and lost 2-0 at Bournemouth, as Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber joined the injury absentees. It was a frustrating outing for Arteta as their long unbeaten run away from home in the Premier League was ended, but it has also sharpened the focus of the players to stop making silly individual mistakes. Arsenal have drawn at Atalanta and won at home against PSG to open up their Champions League campaign and remain one of the favorites to lift the trophy in Munich.

Shakhtar Donetsk continue to work through incredibly tough circumstances in their homeland as they’re playing their home league games in the city of Lviv and their Champions League home games in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. They’ve drawn away at Bologna and lost 3-0 at home to Atalanta in their two Champions League games so far this season but head coach Marino Pusic has some extremely talented young players to work with as attacker Heorhiy Sudakov is their rising star.

How to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (October 22)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Arsenal focus, team news

The injury issues have calmed down for Arsenal, slightly, with Timber and Saka potentially being available but neither were seen training before this game. The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Jorginho will surely start, with Raheem Sterling set to start again after being hooked off early against Bournemouth due to William Saliba’s red card. It will also be intriguing to see if Saliba starts, as he’s suspended for Sunday’s game against Liverpool and Arteta may want to play Ben White and Gabriel at center back together against Shakhtar to build some familiarity for the huge clash against Liverpool.

OUT: Kieran Tierney (thigh), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Martin Odegaard (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Jurrien Timber (other), Bukayo Saka (thigh)

Shakhtar Donetsk focus, team news

As we mentioned, Sudakov is the big threat going forward as he’s scored seven goals in 11 games in all competitions this season. Shakhtar have a long history of signing and developing Brazilian stars (Willian, Bernard, Elano and Fernandinho to name a few) and they have another crop of young Brazilians to keep a close eye on. Pedro Henrique and Pedrinho both play a key role for Shakhtar, while Newerton and Eguinaldo are two young forwards catching the eye.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction

Arsenal will look to come flying out of the blocks and get the win wrapped up as soon as possible to rotate their weary squad ahead of the game against Liverpool this weekend. They may have to be a little patient but there’s no doubting they will get the win. Arsenal 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk.