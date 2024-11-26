How to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa host Juventus in a tasty UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League table, leading scorers ]

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are without a win in five games in all competitions, but did end their run of four-straight defeats as they drew 2-2 at home against Crystal Palace at the weekend. Still, Villa look shaky defensively and a very susceptible on the counter attack as they’ve conceded eight goals in their last three Premier League games. They have won three of their four Champions League games so far, including a memorable home win against Bayern Munich. Their only blip came in a 1-0 defeat at Club Brugge last time out but they’re still in a great position to reach the last 16. Ollie Watkins and John McGinn remain their biggest consistent threat in attack, while star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez lives for big nights like this.

Juventus are hanging in the Serie A title race as a wonderfully tight scrap is developing in the upper echelons of the table. Just four points separates first-place Napoli from Juventus in sixth. In the Champions League The Old Lady have fared well early, winning two of their opening four games and drawing one and they can jump above Villa in the table with a win. They drew 0-0 with AC Milan at the weekend and haven’t conceded in any of their last three Serie A games. But Thiago Motta is dealing with a huge injury crisis for this game. USMNT star Tim Weah is expected to start, but star forward Dusan Vlahovic is out and so too is veteran forward Arkadiusz Milik, so teenage Turkish sensation Kenan Yildiz will carry the attacking load.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (November 27)

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Aston Villa team news, focus

Defensive injuries have been a concern for Villa in recent weeks and Emery is struggling to get the right combinations and rotation of his squad. Jacob Ramsey is still out, while the trio of Ezri Konsa, Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana are all pushing to be available for this game. Emery is likely to bring Cash and Digne back in to start at full back and don’t be surprised if Tyrone Mings starts at center back and Jhon Duran could start up top to support Watkins.

Juventus team news, focus

Juventus are suffering an injury crisis, with eight first team players out for this game. Left back Juan Cabal is out with an ACL injury and has had surgery, while star strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik are both out. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is out after suffering an injury against AC Milan, while Douglas Luiz has been struggling with form and fitness and is unlikely to make a return to Villa. Center back Bremer and winger Nico Gonzalez are both out too. All of this means Juve are the underdogs for this trip to Villa and they’d be delighted with a draw.

Aston Villa vs Juventus prediction

There is a real opportunity for Villa here as injuries have hit Juve hard. Expect this to be tight but Villa to grab a crucial win in their quest to reach the last 16. Aston Villa 2-1 Juventus.