How to watch Leicester City vs Aston Villa: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’s East Midlands vs West Midlands when Leicester City host Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium in Week 3 of the 2024-25 Premier League season (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday, streaming via Premier League on Peacock ).

Leicester managed a draw against Tottenham in their Premier League return but fell to Fulham in Week 2 at Craven Cottage. Steve Cooper’s side flexed in a four-goal League Cup win over Tranmere Rovers at midweek.

WATCH LEICESTER CITY vs ASTON VILLA LIVE

Villa toppled West Ham in London to start the season but were slowed by Arsenal at Villa Park to leave the Villans at three points ahead of Week 3.

Ollie Watkins is yet to get started for Unai Emery’s men, who look deeper and a bit stronger than last year despite the exits of Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby. They learn their Champions League foes this week and need to find better from their best players to step up to the next level in European competition.

How to watch Leicester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: King Power Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Leicester City focus, team news

The Oliver Skipp-Harry Winks-Wilfred Ndidi midfield was terrific against Tranmere Rovers, but how it looks against fellow Premier League sides is a big question mark. Jamie Vardy was rested at midweek and will relish the chance to add to one of the Premier League’s historic goal tallies — can he catch Robin van Persie this season?

OUT: Patson Daka (ankle), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle)

Aston Villa focus, team news

Watkins became a serial 90-minute runner for Villa last season but has been yanked around the hour mark of the first two PL matches this season. If and when he finds his best form is when Villa become an automatic club in fixtures like this one.

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee), Matty Cash (thigh)

Leicester City vs Aston Villa prediction

Watkins will figure it out, at least enough, to out-fire Vardy this week. Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa.