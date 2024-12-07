How to watch West Ham vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

West Ham and Wolves both know this is a huge game in their season on Monday, with the jobs of both Julen Lopetegui and Gary O’Neil reportedly on the line.

Spanish coach Lopetegui has been under pressure for some time now, and he’s only a few months into this job at West Ham. Their 3-1 defeat at Leicester wasn’t helpful, even if West Ham dominated the game. They missed several chances and defensively they were woeful once again as their talented squad look so unorganized and sloppy when they lose the ball. Lopetegui knows he has to beat his former team Wolves otherwise that could be it for him at West Ham.

O’Neil was jeered by his own fans after Wolves were battered 4-0 at Everton last time out and time appears to be running out for him. Wolves have some real talent with Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen up top delivering the goods. But like West Ham, their Achilles heel has been defending and they’ve conceded eight goals in their last two games. If Wolves win this game they will be just three points behind West Ham and drag the Hammers right into the relegation scrap.

West Ham team news, focus

Lopetegui can’t even blame injuries for West Ham’s poor form. They’ve got a really talented squad but he doesn’t appear to know his best team, or formation, and West Ham are leaving themselves so open on the counter. The balance is off and he needs to finish a solution. Fast. He may start with Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen and Antonio and go all-out for the win from the start and pin Wolves in their own half. Fullkrug is now fit and could play a big role off the bench.

Wolves team news, focus

O’Neil has a fairly healthy squad too, with Cunha and Larsen developing a great partnership in attack and the duo of Lemina and Gomes reliable and doing their best to plug gaps in midfield and defense. But it’s in defense were they’ve struggled the most and have made some huge errors. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is likely to come in for the much-maligned Jose Sa.

West Ham vs Wolves prediction

With so much on the line for both teams, this has the whiff of a chaotic draw about it. Neither team can defend and both look better when they’re attacking. West Ham 2-2 Wolves.