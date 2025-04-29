If Arsenal are to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League, the Gunners have no choice but to go to Paris and beat PSG in the second leg next week after losing 1-0 to the French side at home in the first leg of the semifinals on Tuesday.

ARSENAL 0-1 PSG - Highlights, recap & analysis

The first leg began far more frantically than Mikel Arteta would have ever wanted to see, and PSG were ahead after just four minutes as a result. Ousmane Dembele remained red-hot in 2025 as he hooked a half-volley through a sea of bodies and off the inside of the far post for goal no. 24 of the year (25 games). Arsenal had plenty of scoring chances themselves — most notably Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who were both denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma one-on-one — and video review ruled out the one they didn’t manage to put away, a set piece right after halftime.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after first-leg loss to PSG?

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, on the defeat to PSG

“They started quick with a goal and they dominated the first 15-20 minutes, but after that we dominated most of the game and created the chances. Donnarumma made some good saves. It’s only halftime, we take positives. They are a top team but credit to the players for the effort, We could’ve won the game. We know they keep possession a lot and are good at that. They had that chance and put it in the net, this is football and we had chances to score but we didn’t manage to.”

The second leg in Paris: “Try to approach the game the same way. We played well. We put them on the back foot, hurt them and we created a lot of chances as well. We know we can win against any team.”