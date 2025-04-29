 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mutua Madrid Open 2025 - Day 6
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Italian Open after losing his past 3 matches
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more
Colston Loveland
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie TE Rankings: Colston Loveland overtakes Tyler Warren

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mutua Madrid Open 2025 - Day 6
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Italian Open after losing his past 3 matches
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more
Colston Loveland
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie TE Rankings: Colston Loveland overtakes Tyler Warren

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after first-leg loss to PSG?

  
Published April 29, 2025 05:23 PM

If Arsenal are to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League, the Gunners have no choice but to go to Paris and beat PSG in the second leg next week after losing 1-0 to the French side at home in the first leg of the semifinals on Tuesday.

ARSENAL 0-1 PSG - Highlights, recap & analysis

The first leg began far more frantically than Mikel Arteta would have ever wanted to see, and PSG were ahead after just four minutes as a result. Ousmane Dembele remained red-hot in 2025 as he hooked a half-volley through a sea of bodies and off the inside of the far post for goal no. 24 of the year (25 games). Arsenal had plenty of scoring chances themselves — most notably Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who were both denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma one-on-one — and video review ruled out the one they didn’t manage to put away, a set piece right after halftime.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after first-leg loss to PSG?

We’ll have Arteta’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, on the defeat to PSG

“They started quick with a goal and they dominated the first 15-20 minutes, but after that we dominated most of the game and created the chances. Donnarumma made some good saves. It’s only halftime, we take positives. They are a top team but credit to the players for the effort, We could’ve won the game. We know they keep possession a lot and are good at that. They had that chance and put it in the net, this is football and we had chances to score but we didn’t manage to.”

The second leg in Paris: “Try to approach the game the same way. We played well. We put them on the back foot, hurt them and we created a lot of chances as well. We know we can win against any team.”