How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea: Stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published August 23, 2024 02:09 AM

Enzo Maresca will try again for his first victory as Chelsea boss, when the Blues head to the West Midlands to take on Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

WATCH WOLVES vs CHELSEA LIVE

Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by four-time defending champions Manchester City, but the story of opening day was Maresca’s decision to leave Raheem Sterling out of the team altogether and subsequently hand summer signing Pedro Neto (from Wolves) the no. 7 shirt that Sterling wore last season. Sterling’s time in west London is seemingly finished, but it’s just one more messy situation playing out at Chelsea when the club could use a bit of peace and quiet for a change.

Wolves were also beaten 2-0 by presumed title contenders Arsenal, as Gary O’Neil’s side was simply overwhelmed away from home but should look much more comfortable at home. Neto’s first start for Chelsea could come back at Molineux, after playing the final 24 minutes against Man City.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday (August 25)
Stadium: Molineux Stadium
Online: Watch live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

  • OUT: Enso Gonzalez (knee), Leon Chiwone (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee)

Wolves were significantly weakened at both ends of the field this summer, as winger Neto and captain center back Max Kilman (West Ham) left the club for a combined $120 million. Four players have been brought in already, with three of them expected to contribute to the first team right away, but that might be it.

“The club is still not in a place where it’s able to go and free spend on things,” O’Neil said this week. “Would I love to say that center forward over there looks fantastic, and let’s get him in? Of course, but what we’re doing is something very different and we’re trying our best to maximize it.”

Chelsea team news, focus

  • OUT: Reece James (thigh), Djordje Petrovic (other), Omari Kellyman (other)

Neto made nine signings during this transfer window when he joined last week, and Joao Felix, who returns to Chelsea after spending the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan there, made it 10 on Wednesday. The first-team squad currently sits at 30 players, with Ben Chilwell also earmarked by Maresca this week for departure before the window closes on Aug. 30.

“I am not saying Raheem is not a good player, but I prefer different kinds of wingers,” Maresca explained this week. “They [Sterling and Ben Chilwell] are training apart. The situation with both of them is quite clear. We have a big squad and it’s impossible to give all of them minutes. If they are looking for minutes it’s better for them to leave. I try to be honest.”

Wolves vs Chelsea prediction

It will be telling whether or not Chelsea press more aggressively against a bottom-half side, or if Maresca wants them to be more measured regardless of opponent. If it’s the former, they’re going to give Wolves some serious problems. Wolves 1-3 Chelsea.