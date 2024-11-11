Lily Yohannes chooses USWNT over the Netherlands

Lily Yohannes handed the United States women’s national team a big win on Monday when the Ajax starlet committed her senior international future to the USWNT.

“After much consideration, I have decided to commit to represent my country, the United States,” she posted on social media. “The U.S. is my homeland, my birthplace, and where my extended family resides.”

[ MORE: USWNT upcoming schedule ]

Yohannes, 17, was born in the United States to Eritrean parents and moved to Amsterdam at the age of 10. She applied for Dutch citizenship in April but had reportedly not yet become eligible to play for the Leeuwinnen.

She became the youngest player to start a Women’s Champions League group stage match when she debuted for Ajax last year, and was named the club’s Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year last season.

Yohannes has seven goals and five assists in 26 Eredivisie matches with Ajax, and has made 11 UWCL appearances as well.

She also played one game for the USWNT this summer, scoring against South Korea, and will gift even more attacking talent on Emma Hayes’ team, who won Olympic gold and then saw Hayes named the first ever Ballon d’Or winner for best women’s coach.