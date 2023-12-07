Luton Town vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City hopes to restore order to its Premier League title march when it visits a Luton Town team brimming with confidence to Kenilworth Road on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

City is winless in four-straight games, three draws followed by a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday. But the three-time defending champions get Rodri and Jack Grealish back for this trip to newly-promoted Luton Town.

WATCH LUTON TOWN vs MANCHESTER CITY STREAM LIVE

The Hatters were heartbroken by a 4-3 loss to Arsenal last time out, but will be heartened by the three goals scored against the table-leading Gunners.

And perhaps Rob Edwards will be thinking this is as good a time as any to face Man City, in a congested part of the season where anything can happen for and to Premier League powers.

How to watch Luton Town vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Luton Town, team news

Left-sided player Alfie Doughty has been very good for the Hatters, while Ross Barkley is playing as well as he has in some time. Tom Lockyer is the heart of the team, and will be stationed at center back to deal with Erling Haaland and the dangerous City attack.

OUT: Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Teden Mengi (knee), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Marvellous Nakamba (knee), Cauley Woodrow (calf)

Focus on Manchester City, team news

City’s record without Rodri is poor, and the midfielder’s return should be enough for the side to get back on track. This is a healthy City side apart from Kevin De Bruyne.

OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring - out until December/January) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Doku (knock)