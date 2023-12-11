Manchester United vs Bayern Munich: How to watch live, team news, live updates

Manchester United host Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League group stage finale on Tuesday and the equation is simple for Erik ten Hag’s side: win and they might be in the last 16.

Other than Bayern wrapping up top spot, Group A has been chaotic so far with all of United, Galatasaray and Copenhagen still in with a chance of reaching the last 16 heading into the final 90 minutes. If United win against Bayern they also need Copenhagen and Galatasaray to draw in the other Group A finale in order to reach the last 16.

So, it could happen but there is still the small matter of United having to beat German giants Bayern Munich. United hope that Bayern will rest several key players, especially after their 5-1 thumping at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, but whoever lines up for Thomas Tuchel’s side will have plenty of quality and will punish them for any mistakes.

Talking of mistakes, United have been guilty of making several of them at key moments throughout this UEFA Champions League group stage campaign as they’ve coughed up leads and been their own worst enemies with defeats against Galatasaray and Copenhagen and a draw against the former last time out all extremely avoidable. United need the likes of Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes to stand tall and deliver through the spine of the team if they’re going to have a chance of reaching the last 16.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bayern Munich live, stream, start time live updates

Date: Tuesday, December 12

Kick off: 3pm ET

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Manchester United focus, team news

Erik ten Hag’s United have been infuriatingly inconsistent so far this season as they followed up a big win against Chelsea with being hammered at home by Bournemouth. Injuries have been an issue but this United side has enough quality to have put themselves in a much better situation than this heading into the final group stage game. Still, they have to go for the win and we should see a very attacking lineup from Erik ten Hag from the start. United literally have nothing to lose and this is a huge week for the club as they also travel to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

OUT: Casemiro (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Christian Eriksen (knee), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary - club), Amad Diallo (ineligible as not registered for UCL group stage), Jonny Evans (thigh), Mason Mount (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (lower back), Marcus Rashford (illness), Anthony Martial (illness)

Bayern Munich focus, team news

As we mentioned, Tuchel will be smarting after Bayern’s heavy defeat at Frankfurt at the weekend and even though Bayern don’t need anything from this trip to Old Trafford will they still roll out the big guns? Tuchel may decide to rest the likes of Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane and Dayot Upamecano for this game but he may also decide that getting a big win against United could be more valuable to get Bayern going and have some positive momentum ahead of the Bundesliga’s winter break.

OUT: Serge Gnabry (groin), Matthijs de Ligt (knee), Bouna Sarr (knee, ACL), Sven Ulreich (ankle)