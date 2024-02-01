Manchester United vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Manchester United host West Ham on Sunday at Old Trafford hoping to build some momentum.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED v WEST HAM LIVE

Erik ten Hag’s side have been so inconsistent this season and the onus will be on them to come out and attack from the start against the Hammers. The problem is United have proven time and time again that they’re a much better counter attacking team. The pressure is on Erik ten Hag given INEOS’ new role at the club and United have to kick on.

West Ham are better when their counterattacking too with David Moyes doing a fine job yet again as they’re through to the last 16 of the Europa League and pushing for a top six finish. West Ham also made a quality January addition in Kalvin Phillips as they continue to add quality over quantity.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday (February 4)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester United focus, team news

There’s been plenty of focus on Marcus Rashford in recent days after an internal issue was dealt with over discipline. Erik ten Hag considers the matter closed but concerns remain about Rashford’s future at United. On the pitch, injuries have eased with Shaw, Casemiro, Maguire and Martinez all back fit and raring to kick on.

West Ham focus, team news

The Hammers have had very few injury issues to deal with this season with Jarrod Bowen their star in attack as he’s played in multiple positions and is always causing problems. West Ham are usually good for an upset against one of the big boys and their recent win at Arsenal proves that.

