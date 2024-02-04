 Skip navigation
Lisandro Martinez injury update: Ten Hag says Manchester United back’s injury ‘very bad’

  
Published February 4, 2024 12:04 PM

Manchester United picked up a solid win on Sunday, but it may have come with a huge loss.

Center back Lisandro Martinez went down clutching his right knee late in the game and needed to be replaced by Harry Maguire.

[ MORE: Manchester United beats West Ham 3-0 ]

Martinez, 26, went right down the tunnel after exiting the game but did walk off on his own power.

The Ajax import missed more than three months earlier this season with a foot injury, and it may not be a coincidence that his return came with a three-match unbeaten run that contains the club’s first back-to-back Premier League wins since November.

Here’s what Erik ten Hag said after the game.

Lisandro Martinez injury update: Erik ten Hag reaction

“I can’t tell you detail,” Ten Hag said after the game. “We have to find out the next days what the diagnosis. It is very bad, very bad for him and the team. He is just returning. He is very important for us. He brings spirit to the team, aside from his football ability.”

“He worked so hard to return and now after two games it looks like he has to sit some games out again.”

United dealt well with Martinez’s broken foot last season, going 6W-1D-2L in April and May, and this season they have about the same record with him as without him.

The Red Devils opened poorly — admittedly with Martinez — but are now 4W-1D-3L when he plays and 8W-1D-6L when he doesn’t.