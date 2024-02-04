Erik ten Hag praises Mainoo, Hojlund, Garnacho: ‘The future for Manchester United is very good’

Erik ten Hag’s got a hot young forward, back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since November, and a good feeling about the club’s future following a 3-0 win over West Ham at home on Sunday.

The day wasn’t all positive thanks for a possible long-term injury to Lisandro Martinez, but Ten Hag was happy to talk about the good things given the past few months at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: Premier League season hub — fixtures, results | Latest standings ]

After all, belief can be a swing factor in the Premier League when all other things are equal.

“I said before, when you don’t build on the last win then it is nothing,” Ten Hag said. “That was our challenge before and the lads did it. ... I am happy with the way we played. We were a threat all the game through. When we serve our front line we can score goals. They can be direct and score goals.”

Erik ten Hag: Youth serves a ‘bright future’ for Manchester United

The Red Devils did not quit in a 4-3 win over Wolves at midweek, a victory that saw Kobbie Mainoo drag three points back into Man United’s column moments after they’d went behind in stoppage time.

And fellow youngsters Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho combined for all the goals on Sunday.

Ten Hag praised the 21-year-old Hojlund’s growing confidence, and had love for the whole group when asked about the Dane and teenagers Mainoo and Garnacho.

“The future for Manchester United is very good because we have high potentials,” Ten Hag said, via the BBC. “They are together and want to play football with adventure and enjoyment. If we keep this process going I am sure we will achieve high levels.

“We are building a team, we signed young players, and we give them opportunities. This is a process with ups and downs and we have to realize this. Our experienced players will help them and we need them and they will help the young players perform.”

