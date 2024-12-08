Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings: Marks out of 10, analysis as Blues’ forwards shine

LONDON — The Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out in a wild London derby.

These two always deliver drama.

After Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski had Spurs 2-0 up early, Chelsea held their nerve and came roaring back to make it 2-2 through Jadon Sancho and Cole Palmer. Enzo Fernandez then made it 3-2 and Palmer wrapped up the win with a cheeky Panenka penalty kick to make it 4-2. Heung-min Son made it 4-3 in stoppage time, but Chelsea held on for the win.

Below are the Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings out of 10, with analysis on each player.

Tottenham player ratings

Fraser Forster: 6 — Could he have done better with Sancho’s goal? Perhaps. Still, made a couple of great stops and was left so exposed.

Pedro Porro: 6 — Great on the ball and going forward. Offers Spurs so much in attack. Good battle with Sancho but tired defensively.

Cristian Romero: 6 — Subbed off when Spurs were 2-0 up and the game seemed to change on that. Visibly upset with being injured after just coming back.

Micky van de Ven: 7 — Did his best to hold things together at the back and some great marauding runs forward. So tough to come straight back from injury and was subbed off in the second half, more as a precaution.

Destiny Udogie: 6 — Some sloppy passing out of the back and Palmer gave him a torrid time in the second half.

Pape Matar Sarr: 6 — Worked so hard to close Chelsea down in midfield. But gave away a silly penalty kick for fouling Palmer late on to make it 4-2.

Yves Bissouma: 5 — Was doing well in midfield to push high, but gave the penalty kick away. Then crumbled.

Dejan Kulusevski: 8 — Scored a beauty, set up so many chances and was brilliant drifting around and launching counters.

Brennan Johnson: 6 — Great cross for Solanke’s goal but faded in the game after Cucurella sorted his boots out.

Dominic Solanke: 8 — Proper strikers finish for his goal, bullied Colwill early on and ran himself into the ground to try and get on the end of chances.

Heung-min Son: 7 — Almost scored a beauty in the first half and gave Caicedo a torrid time at right back. Missed a big chance in the second half, which may have been ruled out by VAR, and scored a late consolation.

Substitutions

Radu Dragusin (on for Romero 15'): 5 — Struggled to cope with Chelsea’s movement and dragged all over.

Timo Werner (on for Johnson 53'): 5 — Had a few decent runs on the right but no end product.

Archie Gray (on for Van de Ven 79'): N/A

James Maddison (on for Kulusevski 79'): N/A

Lucas Bergvall (on for Bissouma 79'): N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez: 5 — Some really sloppy balls out of the back in the first half. Settled down in the second but poor play got Chelsea off to a bad start.

Moises Caicedo: 6 — Poor first half at right back but better when back in central midfield. Won the crucial penalty to make it 2-2.

Benoit Badiashile: 6 — Shaky display on the ball and Solanke ran him all over the place.

Levi Colwill: 6 — See above. Dug in there but Solanke got the better of him in the battle.

Marc Cucurella: 6 — Recovered well after two slips led to Spurs’ two goals early on. Changed his boots and he was back to normal. Bizarre.

Romeo Lavia: 7 — Really good in the first half winning the ball back and playing incisive balls quickly. Taken off at half time with Gusto on at right back and Caicedo moving to midfield. Took a whack before the break, so hopefully he’s okay.

Enzo Fernandez: 7 — Popped up with a huge goal to make it 3-2 and it was a lovely volleyed finish. Overpowered Spurs’ midfield in the second half.

Pedro Neto: 8 — Some powerful running on the right and was too much for Udogie to handle in the second half.

Cole Palmer: 8 — Two penalty kicks, including a Panenka, and oozes class. Always pops up in dangerous positions and impacts the game.

Jadon Sancho: 9 — Excellent display. Scored the first after a driving run. Lovely ball which led to Chelsea’s first penalty, and denied by Forster from close range. He was so good on the ball.

Nicolas Jackson: 7 — Ran in-behind well and denied by a couple of good blocks. Looked disappointed when subbed off.