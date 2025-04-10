Angels at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 10

Its Thursday, April 10 and the Angels (7-4) are in Tampa to wrap up their series with the Rays (5-6).

José Soriano is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Zack Littell for Tampa Bay.

Each team has won a game in this three-game set. Yesterday, Jose Caballero delivered his first career grand slam as the Rays outslugged the Angels, 5-4. Caballero’s blast was one of six home runs in the game. Ryan Pepiot gave up three runs over five innings to earn his first win of the season for Tampa.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Rays

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, FDSNSUN

Odds for the Angels at the Rays

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Angels (+111), Rays (-131)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Rays

Pitching matchup for April 10, 2025: José Soriano vs. Zack Littell

Angels: José Soriano (1-1, 3.65 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 vs. Cleveland - 5.1IP, 5ER, 5H, 3BB, 9Ks Rays: Zack Littell (0-2, 4.15 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 at Texas - 7IP, 5ER, 6H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Rays

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Rays’ last 5 home games and 6-2 to the UNDER at home for the season

The Angels have covered the Run Line in 9 of their last 11 games against the Rays

The Angels are 6-5 on the Run Line this season

Tampa Bay is 3-8 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Angels and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Angels and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

