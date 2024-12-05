How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_241205.jpg
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 14
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Cameron Young leads Hero; new driver for Justin Thomas; new grip for Scottie Scheffler
NHL: Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks fire coach Luke Richardson in his 3rd season after league-worst start

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_241205.jpg
PL Update: Fulham make a statement v. Brighton
nbc_pl_adamsintv_241205.jpg
Adams reflects on ‘huge performance’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_mw14allgoals_241205.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_241205.jpg
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 14
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Cameron Young leads Hero; new driver for Justin Thomas; new grip for Scottie Scheffler
NHL: Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks fire coach Luke Richardson in his 3rd season after league-worst start

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_241205.jpg
PL Update: Fulham make a statement v. Brighton
nbc_pl_adamsintv_241205.jpg
Adams reflects on ‘huge performance’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_mw14allgoals_241205.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 5, 2024 05:53 PM

When Tottenham and Chelsea collide sparks usually fly and it will be no different on Sunday.

WATCH - Tottenham v Chelsea

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have been hit by a raft of injuries recently but they’re hanging in there in the top four battle. Spurs are swashbuckling in attack but are having plenty of issues at the back, both with injuries and giving up big chances. Backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster has a huge job on his hands over the next few months with Guglielmo Vicario out.

Chelsea are flying under Enzo Maresca, with their 5-1 win at Southampton on Wednesday making it three Premier League wins in a row. They’re being talked about as title contenders and although that might be slightly premature, this young team are not showing any fear. Cole Palmer is leading the charge but Chelsea’s squad is stacked and Maresca has so many attacking options and is very flexible tactically to change things up each game.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET, Sunday (December 8)
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham team news, focus

OUT: Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Mikey Moore (illness), Richarlison (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (toe), Archie Gray (thigh)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Omari Kellyman (thigh), Reece James (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (hamstring)

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction

This should be fun, open and both teams will get plenty of chances. Go for a Chelsea win in a thriller. Tottenham 3-4 Chelsea.