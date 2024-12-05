How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

When Tottenham and Chelsea collide sparks usually fly and it will be no different on Sunday.

WATCH - Tottenham v Chelsea

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have been hit by a raft of injuries recently but they’re hanging in there in the top four battle. Spurs are swashbuckling in attack but are having plenty of issues at the back, both with injuries and giving up big chances. Backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster has a huge job on his hands over the next few months with Guglielmo Vicario out.

Chelsea are flying under Enzo Maresca, with their 5-1 win at Southampton on Wednesday making it three Premier League wins in a row. They’re being talked about as title contenders and although that might be slightly premature, this young team are not showing any fear. Cole Palmer is leading the charge but Chelsea’s squad is stacked and Maresca has so many attacking options and is very flexible tactically to change things up each game.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET, Sunday (December 8)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham team news, focus

OUT: Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Mikey Moore (illness), Richarlison (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (toe), Archie Gray (thigh)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Omari Kellyman (thigh), Reece James (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (hamstring)

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction

This should be fun, open and both teams will get plenty of chances. Go for a Chelsea win in a thriller. Tottenham 3-4 Chelsea.