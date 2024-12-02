How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

In theory this could be one of the games of the season as Bournemouth host Tottenham on Thursday.

WATCH - Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Andoni Iraola’s side won 4-2 at Wolves last time out, as Justin Kluivert scored a hat trick of penalties and Bournemouth are a joy to watch when they’re in full flow. They always go for it, press opponents high up the pitch and play at a ferocious tempo. Iraola has created a team which totally believes in his system and Kluivert and Evanilson can’t stop scoring in recent weeks. They’re also so tough to play against at home and have already beaten Arsenal and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium this season. They have 18 points on the board, just two behind Tottenham.

Injury-hit Tottenham were lucky to escape with a 1-1 draw at home against Fulham on Sunday. Ange Posctecoglou’s side have a ton of defensive injuries and star goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is out for an extended period of time. With so many games in the Europa League, League Cup and Premier League, Ange’s squad is being stretched to its limits. They looked tired against Fulham and that’s the last thing they can be against this energetic, high-pressing Bournemouth side.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET, Thursday (December 5)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries have star forward Antoine Semenyo back from suspension and that is a huge bonus. Kluivert and Evanilson were a real handful against Wolves and Semenyo’s direct running from the right is a joy to behold. If Lewis Cook isn’t back fit then Tyler Adams and Ryan Christie will continue to hold things down in midfield.

OUT: Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (muscle)

Tottenham team news, focus

Fraser Forster made some big saves against Fulham but isn’t as comfortable with the ball at his feet as Vicario. Van de Ven is still out, so too is Richarlison and Bentancur is suspended, so Ange really doesn’t have much squad depth. He will hoping the duo of Romero and Solanke are fit to start, with the latter being particularly crucial to Spurs’ attack this season after his big-money arrival from Bournemouth this summer. Kulusevski will surely start after he was on the bench against Fulham.

OUT: Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Mikey Moore (illness), Richarlison (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (toe), Dominic Solanke (illness), Archie Gray (thigh)

Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction

This has the whiff of an upset in the air and Bournemouth will go right at Tottenham early. Son, Maddison and Kulusevski will get chances on the counter and Tottenham have to make the most of them and be clinical. They’ll get the job done. Just. Bournemouth 2-3 Tottenham.