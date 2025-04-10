 Skip navigation
White Sox at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 10

  
Published April 10, 2025 08:09 AM

Its Thursday, April 10 and the White Sox (2-9) are in Cleveland to wrap up their series against the Guardians (5-6). Cleveland has pulled out a couple of one-run games through the first two games of the series.

Jonathan Cannon is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Gavin Williams for Cleveland.

Yesterday, Cleveland knocked off the White Sox, 3-2. The Guardians collected just three hits on the day but also were afforded seven walks by the White Sox pitchers. The two combined to provide just enough offense to win the game. One of those hits was Carlos Santana’s second home run of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Guardians

  • Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Time: 1:10PM EST
  • Site: Progressive Field
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: CHSN, CLEG

Odds for the White Sox at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: White Sox (+187), Guardians (-227)
  • Spread: Guardians -1.5
  • Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Guardians

  • Pitching matchup for April 10, 2025: Jonathan Cannon vs. Gavin Williams
    • White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-1, 3.12 ERA)
      Last outing: 4/4 at Detroit - 3.2IP, 3ER, 3H, 3BB, 3Ks
    • Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
      Last outing: 4/4 at Angels - 3IP, 2ER, 5H, 3BB, 5Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Guardians

  • Despite being 2-9, the White Sox are 7-4 on the Run Line this season
  • The Guardians have won their last 3 games and 4 of their last 5 against divisional opponents
  • The Guardians last 3 games have stayed UNDER the Game Total
  • The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

