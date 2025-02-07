 Skip navigation
DP Show

The Dan Patrick Show is a national sports talk show covering the hottest topics in the world of sports and pop culture. Watch Dan and the Danettes interview the top guests in all of sports and take listener calls and emails on the hottest topics of the day!

Watch The Dan Patrick Show every Monday - Friday from 9-12 a.m. ET on NBC Sports NOW on Peacock, the Roku Channel, the NBC Sports app and more, or listen via NBC Sports Radio.

Latest Dan Patrick Show Clips
Jacobs likes to 'run 'em over early' on offense
February 7, 2025 11:24 AM
Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs sits down with Dan Patrick to explain 'setting the tone' on offense with hard-nosed running, the defensive players he tracks on-field, his atypical Alabama recruitment and more.
nbc_dps_joshjacobs_250207.jpg
13:39
Jacobs likes to ‘run ‘em over early’ on offense
nbc_dps_danorlovsky_250207.jpg
15:22
Orlovsky voted for Allen to win 2024 NFL MVP award
nbc_dps_deionsanders_250207.jpg
18:43
Deion: ‘I don’t have to interview’ for a HC job
elimanninggiantshalloffame.jpg
1:07
Should Eli have been first ballot Hall of Famer?
nbc_dps_bryceyoungintv_250206.jpg
13:36
Young: I am a ‘big believer’ in mental health
nbc_dps_mahomestalk_250206.jpg
6:57
Keys to Super Bowl LIX for Eagles and Chiefs
nbc_dps_joeburrow_250203.jpg
8:30
Burrow: Game flow determines how penalties fall
nbc_dps_tradetalk_250206.jpg
4:24
‘Lakers did well’ ahead of trade deadline
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_250205.jpg
14:18
Paolantonio: Saquon is best FA signing in 25 years
nbc_dps_chrishaynes_250205.jpg
7:51
All eyes on Butler, Durant ahead of trade deadline
nbc_dps_jimharbaugh_250205.jpg
12:07
Harbaugh didn’t care who won CFP championship game
nbc_dps_richeisen_250205.jpg
15:30
Browns should ‘take advantage’ of a full reset
nbc_dps_coopermanninginterviewv2_250204.jpg
15:51
Cooper knows criticism of Arch is ‘inevitable’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250204.jpg
13:59
Breer: Garrett worth at least two first-rounders
hurts_and_mahomes.jpg
15:11
Can Hurts win a shootout against Mahomes in SB?
nbc_dps_lukandlebron_250204.jpg
2:38
Luka now has opportunity to learn from LeBron
nbc_dps_brianwindhorstinterview_250203.jpg
9:47
Doncic-Davis trade came ‘clear out of the blue’
nbc_dps_mylesgarrett_250203.jpg
4:39
Browns can make teams pay ‘huge price’ for Garrett
johnsonhurtseaglesoline.jpg
16:06
Eagles have one of best offensive lines in history
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250203.jpg
11:44
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_250203.jpg
13:36
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
nbc_dps_dponthechiefs_250131.jpg
12:50
Kelce, Chiefs ‘love’ playing the villain role
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_250130.jpg
14:15
Thunder are a ‘college team playing in the pros’
nbc_dps_dponalexsmithtrade_250130.jpg
7:37
Reflecting on Smith trade to WAS seven years later
nbc_dps_warriorscelticsrecap_241107.jpg
10:59
Kerr does not regret benching Tatum in Olympics
