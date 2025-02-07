The Dan Patrick Show is a national sports talk show covering the hottest topics in the world of sports and pop culture. Watch Dan and the Danettes interview the top guests in all of sports and take listener calls and emails on the hottest topics of the day!
Watch The Dan Patrick Show every Monday - Friday from 9-12 a.m. ET on NBC Sports NOW on Peacock, the Roku Channel, the NBC Sports app and more, or listen via NBC Sports Radio.
Latest Dan Patrick Show Clips
Jacobs likes to 'run 'em over early' on offense
Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs sits down with Dan Patrick to explain 'setting the tone' on offense with hard-nosed running, the defensive players he tracks on-field, his atypical Alabama recruitment and more.
Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs sits down with Dan Patrick to explain 'setting the tone' on offense with hard-nosed running, the defensive players he tracks on-field, his atypical Alabama recruitment and more.
Orlovsky voted for Allen to win 2024 NFL MVP award
Dan Orlovsky joined Dan Patrick to share why he voted for Josh Allen to win the NFL MVP award over Lamar Jackson, which team he thinks will draft Shedeur Sanders in April and where he believes Myles Garrett will end up.
Deion: ‘I don’t have to interview’ for a HC job
Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders sits down with Dan Patrick to discuss how Travis Hunter's two-way skillset will translate to the next level and how a move to the NFL coaching ranks could look for him.
Should Eli have been first ballot Hall of Famer?
The Dan Patrick Show crew reacts to the latest Pro Football Hall of Fame class, sharing if they think Eli Manning should have been elected in his first year of eligibility and why Sterling Sharpe deserved to get in.
Young: I am a ‘big believer’ in mental health
Dan Patrick sits down with Carolina Panthers' QB Bryce Young, who talks about how Drew Brees has helped him with his ups and downs throughout the season and how he prioritizes mental health.
Keys to Super Bowl LIX for Eagles and Chiefs
Robert Griffin III reveals his ideas on how the Eagles can beat the Chiefs and how the Chiefs can beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, centered around a dominant run game for Philadelphia and Kansas City's diverse attack.
Burrow: Game flow determines how penalties fall
Joe Burrow joins the Dan Patick Show to discuss who he leans on during tough times, the missed playoff run by the Bengals and if the Eagles or Chiefs have the better defense.
‘Lakers did well’ ahead of trade deadline
The Dan Patrick Show reacts to the Miami Heat trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors and analyze how he'll mesh with Draymond Green before explaining why the Lakers traded Dalton Knecht for Mark Williams.
Paolantonio: Saquon is best FA signing in 25 years
Sal Paolantonio joins the Dan Patrick Show to break down the evolution of NFL media coverage, why the Saquon Barkley signing is arguably the best free agent acquisition since Reggie White and more.
All eyes on Butler, Durant ahead of trade deadline
Chris Haynes joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss who the major players are for Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA trade deadline and how Bradley Beal's no-trade clause factors into the equation.
Harbaugh didn’t care who won CFP championship game
Jim Harbaugh joins Dan Patrick to discuss his recent hip replacement, how often he thinks about coaching in Super Bowl XLVII, who he will root for in this year's Super Bowl and if he wanted Notre Dame to beat Ohio State.
Browns should ‘take advantage’ of a full reset
Rich Eisen joins Dan Patrick to talk Myles Garrett's trade request from the Cleveland Browns, why the Rams should not move on from Matthew Stafford, and if more transparency is needed in NFL officiating.
Cooper knows criticism of Arch is ‘inevitable’
Cooper Manning joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about his broadcasting career, his advice to his son Arch and his relationships with his brothers Peyton and Eli.
Breer: Garrett worth at least two first-rounders
Albert Breer joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Myles Garrett's trade request from the Cleveland Browns, Shadeur and Deion Sanders, and more.
Can Hurts win a shootout against Mahomes in SB?
Brady Quinn joins Dan Patrick to discuss the "ebs and flows" of the NFL adjusting to the balance of QBs vs. RBs, if Jalen Hurts can beat Patrick Mahomes in a shootout, and what qualifies the NFL MVP.
Luka now has opportunity to learn from LeBron
Dan Patrick continues to unpack why the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers and how learning from LeBron James is the "most important" takeaway from this trade.
Doncic-Davis trade came ‘clear out of the blue’
Brian Windhorst joins Dan Patrick to share what information he knows about the Luka Doncic trade, including why he thinks the Mavericks decided to trade their 25-year-old franchise player for 31-year-old Anthony Davis.
Browns can make teams pay ‘huge price’ for Garrett
Dan Patrick reacts to Myles Garrett's trade request from the Browns, exploring how Cleveland could set itself up for the future by moving the star pass rusher and why fans should be eager to see him with a contender.
Eagles have one of best offensive lines in history
Chris Simms joins Dan Patrick to preview Super Bowl LIX, talk about Luka Doncic being traded to the Lakers, predict Sam Darnold's next team, discuss Brock Purdy's contract situation and analyze the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
Ross Tucker from CBS Sports joins Dan Patrick to explore the potential reasons the Dallas Mavericks had behind trading Luka Doncic and draw comparisons to the Donovan McNabb trade on Easter Sunday in 2010.
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
Dan Patrick offers his quick-snap reactions from the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks that's shaking up the NBA before diving into the "why" of the move.
Kelce, Chiefs ‘love’ playing the villain role
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the Chiefs being considered the "villains" against the Eagles in the Super Bowl, and why Kansas City is embracing the role.
Thunder are a ‘college team playing in the pros’
Jamal Crawford joins Dan Patrick to talk about the youth, chemistry and effort the Thunder showcase every night, the development of young star Victor Wembanyama and the NBA potentially switching to 10-minute quarters.
Reflecting on Smith trade to WAS seven years later
Dan Patrick reflects on the Chiefs trading away Alex Smith to Washington seven years to the day that paved the way for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
Kerr does not regret benching Tatum in Olympics
Dan Patrick dives into the latest NBA news and storylines, analyzing the Warriors beating the Celtics, comments by Steve Kerr about Jayson Tatum's minutes in the Olympics and the continued dominance of LeBron James.