How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1
Rose Zhang and Megan Khang discuss the keys to securing a half point for the U.S. after a back-and-forth match in Day 1 of the Solheim Cup.
Pedersen’s ace a ‘momentum changer’ for Europe
Emily Kristine Pedersen reflects on the "surreal" experience of making a hole-in-one on Day 1 and Maja Stark discusses how it felt to play in the Solheim Cup as a rookie.
Faldo likes Europe’s chances in Ryder Cup
Nick Faldo has as much Ryder Cup experience as anyone, and he weighs in on this year's matchup and how rivals become teammates at the event.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa is consistent and opportunistically clutch when it counts, and his experience as a rookie during the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will pay dividends during the 44th edition in Rome.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Brooks Koepka
Five-time major champion, Brooks Koepka, is built for the biggest stages, and there's no bigger stage than the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
Solheim Cup Preview: Europe no longer underdog
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Central to explain why Europe is no longer the underdog in the 2023 Solheim Cup and what the United States must do to pull out the victory.
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
Justin Thomas talks with Kira K. Dixon about the opportunity facing him at the Fortinet Championship and the status of his coaching situation. Max Homa discusses defending his title in Napa.
How Jansa, First Tee serve South Dakota community
First Tee South Dakota Executive Director Julie Jansa joins Golf Central to discuss her life in golf, how the organization serves children in the community and more.
Europe boasts experienced depth for Ryder Cup
Luke Donald's captain's picks describe the significance of making Europe's Ryder Cup team. The Golf Central crew discusses the strengths and weaknesses of the European squad.
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
Walker Cup veteran Stewart Hagestad reflects on what went right in the United States' Sunday performance, what it means to play at St. Andrews and the importance of playing as a team.