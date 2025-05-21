Cubs at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 21

Its Wednesday, May 21 and the Cubs (29-20) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (19-28).

Cade Horton is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Max Meyer for Miami.

The Cubs evened the series at a one game apiece with a 14-1 pasting of the Marlins on Tuesday. Kyle Tucker went 3-4 with a home run and Jameson Taillon allowed just the one run in seven innings to earn his third win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Marlins

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: MARQ, FDSNFL

Odds for the Cubs at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Cubs (-131), Marlins (+110)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Marlins

Pitching matchup for May 21, 2025: Cade Horton vs. Max Meyer

Cubs: Cade Horton (2-0, 6.00 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 vs. White Sox - 5IP, 3ER, 7H, 0BB, 2Ks Marlins: Max Meyer (3-4, 4.47 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 vs. Tampa Bay - 5IP, 3ER, 6H, 0BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Marlins

Betting the Cubs on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 106% return on investment

The Marlins pitcher Max Meyer has an ERA of 3.97 in his last 5 home starts

has an ERA of 3.97 in his last 5 home starts The Marlins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games with Max Meyer as the starter to return 2.37 units

as the starter to return 2.37 units Dansby Swanson extended his hitting streak to 6 games (9-24) with a couple of hits last night

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game between the Cubs and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

