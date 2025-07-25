 Skip navigation
Venus Williams
Venus Williams’ bid for her first winning streak since 2019 ends in a loss to Magdalena Frech in DC
Sonia Citron
Opportunity in Washington helped Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen become WNBA All-Stars
MXON RedBud 2022 Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Justin Cooper Roger DeCoster.jpg
Motocross of Nations to return to US in 2028, 2031
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup

Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2

July 25, 2025 09:25 AM
Watch highlights from Round 2 action of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland.
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
6:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
Now Playing
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
11:56
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
2:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
2:44
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
1:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaevianplayoff_250713.jpg
1:40
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
9:10
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mingeeintv_250712.jpg
2:16
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
6:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
2:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
Now Playing

nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
01:00
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
nbc_golf_lpgadowfinalrd_250629.jpg
11:13
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
07:08
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
11:14
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_leximegan_250627.jpg
03:19
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow
nbc_golf_dowchampionshiprd1_250626.jpg
07:42
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_cyc_milan_sprint_250725.jpg
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
cowspicture.jpg
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
TDF_Stage_18_raw.jpg
38:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18
nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
nbc_btp_stage18_seg2v2_250724.jpg
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp