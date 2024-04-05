Watch Now
Zhang: Rd. 2 'definitely up there' in difficulty
Rose Zhang catches up with Kay Cockerill after Round 2 of the T-Mobile Match Play and reflects on Thursday's bizarre conditions.
Rose Zhang catches up with Kay Cockerill after Round 2 of the T-Mobile Match Play and reflects on Thursday's bizarre conditions.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 2
Look back at the best shots and more from the second round of play at the T-Mobile Match Play, taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1
See the best shots and moments from first-round action at the T-Mobile Match Play, taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play
Supporting his sister at the T-Mobile Match Play, Min Woo Lee tells Kay Cockerill about growing up with Minjee, preparing for The Masters and more.
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
Beth Ann Nichols calls in to discuss Nelly Korda's winning streak and her chances of becoming a truly dominant star.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
Golf Central discusses Nelly Korda’s win at the 2024 Ford Championship and how her recent success has propelled her into a new category of achievements on the LPGA Tour.
Korda: Three straight wins ‘feels like a blur’
After winning the Ford Championship, Nelly Korda says it "feels like a blur" to win three straight starts on the LPGA Tour and shares the relaxed approach she took all week en route to the victory.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.