Iglesias' 2025 struggles continue with Braves

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
French Open: Sinner beats Djokovic, sets up final against defending champion Alcaraz
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ariarne Titmus: ‘I know that the LA Olympics will be my last’
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch 2025 French Open men’s final: Schedule, TV/stream info, Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner preview
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
French Open: Sinner beats Djokovic, sets up final against defending champion Alcaraz
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ariarne Titmus: ‘I know that the LA Olympics will be my last’
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch 2025 French Open men’s final: Schedule, TV/stream info, Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner preview
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Iglesias' 2025 struggles continue with Braves
June 6, 2025 02:28 PM
Raisel Iglesias blew his fourth save of the season on Thursday night, and James Schiano examines why it's likely that Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker makes a change at closer.
Related Videos
01:35
Fantasy impact of Mets SS Lindor breaking his toe
01:15
Nola suffers setback in return from ankle injury
01:08
Bet on Soto, Mets to win over 95.5 games this year
01:32
‘Hold on’ to Braves’ Harris II in fantasy leagues
01:17
Fantasy impact of Rockies SS Tovar’s injury
01:13
What Ragans return means for Royals’ rotation
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
01:30
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles
01:27
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury
01:27
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
01:21
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
01:15
Yankees ‘a good bet’ to have over 100 wins in 2025
01:44
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
01:50
Vientos injured, Mets call up Mauricio in response
01:38
Yankees’ Weaver expected to miss 4-6 weeks
01:31
Fantasy impact of Chisholm returning from injury
01:18
Betting Ohtani, Judge in home run leader market
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
01:15
How top prospect Caglianone can provide value
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
01:19
Doval named Giants closer moving forward
01:41
Jobe’s velocity dips in latest start with Tigers
01:42
Pérez expected to make another rehab start
01:42
Astros’ Walker day-to-day after being hit by pitch
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
Latest Clips
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
02:35
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
01:15
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
01:22
Can Bateman be more than a deep-ball specialist?
01:10
Metcalf will benefit from Rodgers signing with PIT
18:40
Frye: Love should make Basketball Hall of Fame
08:25
How much better does Rodgers make Steelers?
04:33
Palmer goals that get increasingly colder
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
01:51
Take Siakam to record over 6.5 rebounds in Game 2
02:42
Steelers still unlikely for playoffs with Rodgers
01:21
Expect strong performance from Baeza at Saratoga
02:04
Gauff is a ‘live underdog’ against Sabalenka
02:41
Thunder in big trouble after Game 1 loss to Pacers
13:22
Steelers’ Rodgers signing a ‘swing for the fences’
11:15
Patrick: Thunder had ‘no urgency’ to seal Game 1
20:18
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
03:01
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
04:55
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp
09:20
PFT Draft: Best unit nicknames of all-time
09:09
Assessing whether Lazard will join Rodgers in PIT
05:09
Inside Steelers’ 2025 schedule with Rodgers
06:24
How will Pittsburgh media respond to Rodgers?
10:57
Is PIT acting out of ‘desperation’ with Rodgers?
05:14
Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke
05:07
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
04:48
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
06:23
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
09:11
Finke rallies over Foster in 400m IM at nationals
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue