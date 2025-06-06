 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: French Open
French Open: Sinner beats Djokovic, sets up final against defending champion Alcaraz
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day One
Ariarne Titmus: ‘I know that the LA Olympics will be my last’
Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner
How to watch 2025 French Open men’s final: Schedule, TV/stream info, Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner preview

Top Clips

pittman_site.jpg
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
rory_site.jpg
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole

pittman_site.jpg
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
rory_site.jpg
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole

Iglesias' 2025 struggles continue with Braves

June 6, 2025 02:28 PM
Raisel Iglesias blew his fourth save of the season on Thursday night, and James Schiano examines why it's likely that Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker makes a change at closer.

nbc_roto_lindorinjury_250606.jpg
01:35
Fantasy impact of Mets SS Lindor breaking his toe
nbc_roto_aaronnola_250606.jpg
01:15
Nola suffers setback in return from ankle injury
sotometsrockieshomerunbetting.jpg
01:08
Bet on Soto, Mets to win over 95.5 games this year
nbc_roto_harris_250605.jpg
01:32
‘Hold on’ to Braves’ Harris II in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_tovar_250506.jpg
01:17
Fantasy impact of Rockies SS Tovar’s injury
nbc_roto_coleragans_250605.jpg
01:13
What Ragans return means for Royals’ rotation
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
nbc_roto_cowsermayo_250604.jpg
01:30
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250604.jpg
01:27
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250604.jpg
01:27
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
nbc_roto_burnes_250604.jpg
01:21
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_yankees_250604.jpg
01:15
Yankees ‘a good bet’ to have over 100 wins in 2025
nbc_roto_andresgimenez_250603.jpg
01:44
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
nbc_roto_markvientos_250603.jpg
01:50
Vientos injured, Mets call up Mauricio in response
nbc_roto_lukeweaver_250603.jpg
01:38
Yankees’ Weaver expected to miss 4-6 weeks
nbc_roto_jazznewsome_250603.jpg
01:31
Fantasy impact of Chisholm returning from injury
nbc_roto_homerunleaderv2_250603.jpg
01:18
Betting Ohtani, Judge in home run leader market
nbc_roto_waiver_250602.jpg
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250602.jpg
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
nbc_roto_alvarez_250602.jpg
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
nbc_roto_caglianone_250602.jpg
01:15
How top prospect Caglianone can provide value
nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
nbc_roto_juansoto_250530.jpg
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
nbc_roto_miketrout_250530.jpg
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
nbc_roto_doval_250529.jpg
01:19
Doval named Giants closer moving forward
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250529.jpg
01:41
Jobe’s velocity dips in latest start with Tigers
nbc_roto_euryperez_250529.jpg
01:42
Pérez expected to make another rehab start
nbc_roto_christianwalker_250529.jpg
01:42
Astros’ Walker day-to-day after being hit by pitch
nbc_roto_vest_250528.jpg
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward

pittman_site.jpg
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
02:35
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
rory_site.jpg
01:15
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
nbc_roto_bateman_250606.jpg
01:22
Can Bateman be more than a deep-ball specialist?
nbc_roto_metcalf_250606.jpg
01:10
Metcalf will benefit from Rodgers signing with PIT
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_250606.jpg
18:40
Frye: Love should make Basketball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_250606.jpg
08:25
How much better does Rodgers make Steelers?
defrosted.jpg
04:33
Palmer goals that get increasingly colder
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsreax_250606.jpg
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
gs_valks.jpg
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
nbc_bte_okcindgame2_250606.jpg
01:51
Take Siakam to record over 6.5 rebounds in Game 2
nbc_roto_steelersplayoffs_250606.jpg
02:42
Steelers still unlikely for playoffs with Rodgers
nbc_roto_belmont_250606.jpg
01:21
Expect strong performance from Baeza at Saratoga
nbc_roto_fowfinal_250606.jpg
02:04
Gauff is a ‘live underdog’ against Sabalenka
nbc_roto_indokcgm2_250606.jpg
02:41
Thunder in big trouble after Game 1 loss to Pacers
nbc_dps_albertbreer_250606.jpg
13:22
Steelers’ Rodgers signing a ‘swing for the fences’
nbc_dps_pacersbeatthunder_250606.jpg
11:15
Patrick: Thunder had ‘no urgency’ to seal Game 1
nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
20:18
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
03:01
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
04:55
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp
nbc_pft_bestunitnicknames_250606.jpg
09:20
PFT Draft: Best unit nicknames of all-time
nbc_pft_lazard_250606.jpg
09:09
Assessing whether Lazard will join Rodgers in PIT
nbc_pft_pitschedule_250606.jpg
05:09
Inside Steelers’ 2025 schedule with Rodgers
nbc_pft_mediareax_250606.jpg
06:24
How will Pittsburgh media respond to Rodgers?
nbc_pft_rodgersappeal_250606.jpg
10:57
Is PIT acting out of ‘desperation’ with Rodgers?
oly_swwbk_katharineberkoff_250605.jpg
05:14
Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke
oly_sww50bu_lillyking_250605.jpg
05:07
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
oly_swm100bu_shainecasas_250605.jpg
04:48
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
GretchenWalsh.jpg
06:23
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
oly_swm400im_bobbyfinke_250605.jpg
09:11
Finke rallies over Foster in 400m IM at nationals