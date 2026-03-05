 Skip navigation
nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb
Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1

Top Clips

Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills

Diggs still has more left in tank after release

March 5, 2026 04:03 PM
Despite uneven usage with the Patriots, several statistics suggest Stefon Diggs could realistically settle in as a team's WR2 slot, with the possibility of a WR1 role still a possibility.

nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260304.jpg
01:43
Murray could ‘easily’ revive career with Vikings
hall_mpx.jpg
01:41
What’s next for Hall after franchise tag?
nbc_roto_aaron_jones_260303.jpg
01:32
Teams will want veteran RB Jones at ‘right price’
smith_mpx.jpg
01:30
How Eagles’ Smith can reach ‘new levels’ in 2026
nbc_roto_sadiq_260302.jpg
01:40
Sadiq runs fastest 40 by TE in combine history
nbc_roto_derekcarr_260227.jpg
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_260227.jpg
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
01:42
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season
nbc_roto_brianthomasjr_260226.jpg
01:37
Will Jaguars trade Thomas Jr. this offseason?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260226.jpg
01:32
Which teams could be interested in adding Murray?
nbc_roto_pickens_260224.jpg
01:33
What is Pickens’ outlook if he returns to Dallas?
nbc_roto_pitts_260224.jpg
01:28
Pitts showed ‘vast improvement’ last season
nbc_roto_cousins_260224.jpg
01:30
Where will Cousins go after being released by ATL?
nbc_roto_tysimpson_260223.jpg
01:29
Will Simpson be a first-round pick in NFL draft?
nbc_roto_travisetienne_260223.jpg
01:32
Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_javontewilliams_260223.jpg
01:22
Williams a safe fantasy investment after extension
nbc_roto_rashidshaheed_260219.jpg
01:25
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?
nbc_roto_camward_260219.jpg
01:28
Will Daboll help Ward improve next season?
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260218.jpg
01:28
How will Chiefs use cap space this offseason?
nbc_roto_matthewgolden_260218.jpg
01:16
Will Golden be better fantasy option next season?
nbc_roto_tylerallgeiers_260218.jpg
01:17
Allgeier’s expected departure could help Robinson
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_260217.jpg
01:29
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
01:27
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?
nbc_roto_mikeevans_260217.jpg
01:28
Exploring best fits for Evans in 13th season
nbc_roto_brianfleury_260216.jpg
01:44
What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260213.jpg
01:52
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?
nbc_roto_georgepitckens_260213.jpg
01:42
Is placing franchise tag on Pickens right choice?
nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart

1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal1_260305.jpg
01:13
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal2v3_260305.jpg
03:01
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal4_260305.jpg
01:20
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal3_260305.jpg
01:11
Strand Larsen nutmegs Vicario to give Palace lead
1920x1080_JordanStolzReplacer.jpg
04:34
Stolz second to de Boo in first 500m at worlds
nbc_roto_jrueholiday_260305.jpg
01:17
Holiday’s eruption puts him back on fantasy radar
nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
04:18
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_roto_jalenjohnson_260305.jpg
01:02
Unpacking Johnson’s impressive season for Hawks
nbc_roto_johncollins_260305.jpg
01:30
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence
nbc_ffhh_mikevans_260305.jpg
04:15
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
nbc_ffhh_vikingsqb_260305.jpg
06:36
Murray, Rodgers ‘on the list’ to replace McCarthy
GettyImages-2244866621.jpg
02:36
Vikings, Jets early favorites to land Kyler Murray
nbc_ffhh_combinewinners_260305.jpg
06:50
Love among biggest 2026 NFL Combine winners
nbc_ffhh_davidmontgomeryoutlook_260305.jpg
03:08
Projecting Montgomery’s fantasy impact with Texans
nbc_ffhh_willis_260305.jpg
05:27
Cardinals would be a ‘dream situation’ for Willis
nbc_ffhh_carr_260305.jpg
09:01
Which teams would want Carr if he’s available?
nbc_ffhh_kylermurrayfuture_260305.jpg
05:10
Murray ‘by far the most appealing’ QB option in FA
nbc_ffhh_terrymclaurin_260305.jpg
04:14
Berry: McLaurin ‘likely’ in last year with WAS
nbc_ffhh_djmoore_260305.jpg
09:23
Bills get ‘desperately-needed upgrade’ with Moore
nbc_dps_michaelsilverinterview_260305.jpg
10:13
Silver: ‘Makes sense’ for Raiders to trade Crosby
nbc_roto_outfieldsleepers_260305.jpg
03:11
Langford, Rooker can pay off big-time in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_green_260305.jpg
05:18
Did Green taint his legacy with off-court projects
nbc_wnba_seg2_260305.jpg
19:59
WNBPA clarifies why strike is still on the table
nbc_roto_outfieldtopranked_260305.jpg
02:27
Evaluating the top fantasy baseball outfielders
nbc_wnba_seg1_260305.jpg
14:07
Mist’ Breanna Stewart ‘best’ player at Unrivaled
nbc_enjoy_kyle_lowry_260305.jpg
10:00
Will Lowry go down as best Raptors player ever?
nbc_enjoy_dwayne_wade_260305.jpg
10:01
Is Wade one of most underrated players of all time
JaylenBrownMPX3-5.jpg
06:33
What makes Brown one of likable players off court
LameloEnjoyMPX3-5.jpg
09:58
LaMelo’s ‘transition’ in his game a factor for CHA