MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
Seattle Mariners photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Screenshot_2026-03-05_183004.jpg
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29

March 5, 2026 05:58 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 29 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_totvcry_260305.jpg
07:45
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal1_260305.jpg
01:13
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal3_260305.jpg
01:11
Strand Larsen nutmegs Vicario to give Palace lead
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal2v3_260305.jpg
03:01
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal4_260305.jpg
01:20
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_plupdate_260304.jpg
15:13
PL Update: Pedro’s hat-trick elevates Chelsea
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260304.jpg
02:15
Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_260304.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_fulwhuhls_260304.jpg
10:43
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mcnottlites_260304.jpg
12:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfoandersongoal_260304.jpg
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
nbc_pl_nfogibbswhitegoal_260304.jpg
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
nbc_pl_cheavfc_260304.jpg
11:43
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_coldpalmer_260304.jpg
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoaltwo_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoalone_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_joaohatty_260304.jpg
01:45
Pedro’s hat-trick gives Chelsea 4-1 lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_mcsemenyogoal_260304.jpg
01:19
Semenyo volleys Man City in front of Forest
nbc_pl_arsvbha_260304.jpg
08:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Arsenal Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal1_260304.jpg
01:22
Saka’s deflected shot gives Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_avfcgoalone_260304.jpg
01:32
Luiz’s cheeky finish gives Villa lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_plupdatev5_260303.jpg
16:34
PL Update: Wolves shock Liverpool at the Molineux
nbc_pl_wolgomesgoal_260303.jpg
01:48
Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead
nbc_pl_livsalehgoal_260303.jpg
01:01
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves
nbc_plwolandregoal_260303.jpg
01:49
Andre nets 94th-minute goal against Liverpool

Latest Clips

Screenshot_2026-03-05_183004.jpg
01:08
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
nbc_roto_diggs_260305.jpg
01:20
Diggs still has more left in tank after release
1920x1080_JordanStolzReplacer.jpg
04:34
Stolz second to de Boo in first 500m at worlds
nbc_roto_jrueholiday_260305.jpg
01:17
Holiday’s eruption puts him back on fantasy radar
nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
04:18
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_roto_jalenjohnson_260305.jpg
01:02
Unpacking Johnson’s impressive season for Hawks
nbc_roto_johncollins_260305.jpg
01:30
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence
nbc_ffhh_mikevans_260305.jpg
04:15
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
nbc_ffhh_vikingsqb_260305.jpg
06:36
Murray, Rodgers ‘on the list’ to replace McCarthy
GettyImages-2244866621.jpg
02:36
Vikings, Jets early favorites to land Kyler Murray
nbc_ffhh_combinewinners_260305.jpg
06:50
Love among biggest 2026 NFL Combine winners
nbc_ffhh_davidmontgomeryoutlook_260305.jpg
03:08
Projecting Montgomery’s fantasy impact with Texans
nbc_ffhh_willis_260305.jpg
05:27
Cardinals would be a ‘dream situation’ for Willis
nbc_ffhh_carr_260305.jpg
09:01
Which teams would want Carr if he’s available?
nbc_ffhh_kylermurrayfuture_260305.jpg
05:10
Murray ‘by far the most appealing’ QB option in FA
nbc_ffhh_terrymclaurin_260305.jpg
04:14
Berry: McLaurin ‘likely’ in last year with WAS
nbc_ffhh_djmoore_260305.jpg
09:23
Bills get ‘desperately-needed upgrade’ with Moore
nbc_dps_michaelsilverinterview_260305.jpg
10:13
Silver: ‘Makes sense’ for Raiders to trade Crosby
nbc_roto_outfieldsleepers_260305.jpg
03:11
Langford, Rooker can pay off big-time in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_green_260305.jpg
05:18
Did Green taint his legacy with off-court projects
nbc_wnba_seg2_260305.jpg
19:59
WNBPA clarifies why strike is still on the table
nbc_roto_outfieldtopranked_260305.jpg
02:27
Evaluating the top fantasy baseball outfielders
nbc_wnba_seg1_260305.jpg
14:07
Mist’ Breanna Stewart ‘best’ player at Unrivaled
nbc_enjoy_kyle_lowry_260305.jpg
10:00
Will Lowry go down as best Raptors player ever?
nbc_enjoy_dwayne_wade_260305.jpg
10:01
Is Wade one of most underrated players of all time
JaylenBrownMPX3-5.jpg
06:33
What makes Brown one of likable players off court
LameloEnjoyMPX3-5.jpg
09:58
LaMelo’s ‘transition’ in his game a factor for CHA