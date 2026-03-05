Skip navigation
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29
March 5, 2026 05:58 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 29 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Related Videos
07:45
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 29
01:13
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
01:11
Strand Larsen nutmegs Vicario to give Palace lead
03:01
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
01:20
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs
15:13
PL Update: Pedro’s hat-trick elevates Chelsea
02:15
Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
12:44
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 29
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
10:43
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 29
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
12:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 29
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
11:43
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 29
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
01:33
Pedro’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead against Villa
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa
01:45
Pedro’s hat-trick gives Chelsea 4-1 lead v. Villa
01:19
Semenyo volleys Man City in front of Forest
08:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Arsenal Matchweek 29
01:22
Saka’s deflected shot gives Arsenal lead
01:32
Luiz’s cheeky finish gives Villa lead over Chelsea
16:34
PL Update: Wolves shock Liverpool at the Molineux
01:48
Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead
01:01
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves
01:49
Andre nets 94th-minute goal against Liverpool
Latest Clips
01:08
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
01:20
Diggs still has more left in tank after release
04:34
Stolz second to de Boo in first 500m at worlds
01:17
Holiday’s eruption puts him back on fantasy radar
04:18
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
01:02
Unpacking Johnson’s impressive season for Hawks
01:30
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence
04:15
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
06:36
Murray, Rodgers ‘on the list’ to replace McCarthy
02:36
Vikings, Jets early favorites to land Kyler Murray
06:50
Love among biggest 2026 NFL Combine winners
03:08
Projecting Montgomery’s fantasy impact with Texans
05:27
Cardinals would be a ‘dream situation’ for Willis
09:01
Which teams would want Carr if he’s available?
05:10
Murray ‘by far the most appealing’ QB option in FA
04:14
Berry: McLaurin ‘likely’ in last year with WAS
09:23
Bills get ‘desperately-needed upgrade’ with Moore
10:13
Silver: ‘Makes sense’ for Raiders to trade Crosby
03:11
Langford, Rooker can pay off big-time in fantasy
05:18
Did Green taint his legacy with off-court projects
19:59
WNBPA clarifies why strike is still on the table
02:27
Evaluating the top fantasy baseball outfielders
14:07
Mist’ Breanna Stewart ‘best’ player at Unrivaled
10:00
Will Lowry go down as best Raptors player ever?
10:01
Is Wade one of most underrated players of all time
06:33
What makes Brown one of likable players off court
09:58
LaMelo’s ‘transition’ in his game a factor for CHA
