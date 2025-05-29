Watch Now
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses how the U.S. Women's Open showcases the growth of women's golf and reflects on his time leading the LPGA.
Up Next
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
Keep your eyes on the short yet "diabolical" par-3 9th this weekend in the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills. Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz and Paige Mackenzie explain what makes it so challenging.
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
Jeeno Thitikul goes inside her golf bag with Johnny Thompson to share how she has found success with Callaway's Elyte Triple Diamond Driver and Opus wedges on the LPGA Tour ahead of the U.S. Women's Open.
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
Tracing Ko's history-making career success
Ahead of the U.S. Women's Open, take a closer look at Lydia Ko's golf journey, from starting the sport as a young girl to becoming a "prodigy" as an adult to being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
Watch the biggest moments from the final round of the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
Watch the biggest moments from the third round of the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
Watch the biggest moments from the second round of the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
Watch first round highlights from the inaugural MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, held at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
Ochoa 'emotional' about LPGA's return to Mexico
Legendary golfer Lorena Ochoa expresses her excitement about the LPGA's return to Mexico for the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open, as well as the pride she has in the eight Mexican players competing.
Titleist gives Maguire ‘peace of mind’ on course
Titleist gives Maguire 'peace of mind' on course
Leona Maguire knows how her Titleist golf balls are going to play in any condition, and that's why she trusts the No. 1 ball in golf.