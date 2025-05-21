 Skip navigation
Top News

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic gets first win on clay this year by beating Marton Fucsovics at Geneva Open
George Kirby
Mariners’ rotation set to get a boost with return of George Kirby for Astros series
Andrew Kittredge
Orioles activate Andrew Kittredge from 15-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_roto_strider_250521.jpg
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
nbc_rtf_harbaughmeyer_250521.jpg
Butt, Perry reflect on playing for Harbaugh, Meyer
nbc_rtf_mooresuspension_250521.jpg
How a self-imposed suspension works against UMich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Why Madsen relies on Titleist Pro V1x

May 21, 2025 12:44 PM
Nanna Koerstz Madsen explains how the consistent performance of the Titleist Pro V1x helps elevate her game.
Up Next
nbc_golf_titleistmaguire_250521.jpg
0:46
Titleist gives Maguire ‘peace of mind’ on course
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
5:34
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhoround3_250510.jpg
11:37
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mizuhord2_250509.jpg
9:25
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mizuhord1_250508.jpg
9:42
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, First Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_blackdesertfinalrd_250504.jpg
12:29
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
lpga_black_desert_rd_3.jpg
9:21
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
7:36
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgablackdeserthl_250501.jpg
10:43
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_chevronplayoffputts_250427.jpg
3:52
Saigo takes advantage in chaotic Chevron playoff
Now Playing

nbc_golf_trophyceremony_250427.jpg
07:11
Saigo accepts Dinah Shore Trophy at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_chevronrd4_250427.jpg
17:49
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
01:48
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead
nbc_golf_chevronrd3_250426.jpg
08:58
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
04:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2_250425.jpg
11:42
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_chevronround1hlpart2_250424.jpg
06:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
nbc_golf_lpgachevronpart1_250424.jpg
09:27
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Early Round 1
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
11:30
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
01:32
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_strider_250521.jpg
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
nbc_rtf_harbaughmeyer_250521.jpg
05:45
Butt, Perry reflect on playing for Harbaugh, Meyer
nbc_rtf_mooresuspension_250521.jpg
04:06
How a self-imposed suspension works against UMich
nbc_roto_jaredjones_250521.jpg
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
nbc_rtf_underwood_250521.jpg
06:32
Realistic expectations for Michigan QB Underwood
nbc_csu_readyrookie_250521.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready Rookie’
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250521.jpg
07:07
Commissioners meet to discuss CFP expansion
nbc_dls_internationalsuperbowl_250521.jpg
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
nbc_rtf_belichickcleanup_250521.jpg
08:40
How will Belichick adjust after ‘messy’ UNC start?
nbc_csu_stillonthepot_250521.jpg
13:50
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Still On The Pot’
nbc_csu_clocksticking_250521.jpg
10:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Clock’s Ticking’
nbc_csu_youngmysteries_250521.jpg
17:54
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: ‘Young Mysteries’
nbc_csu_caseriodraft_250521.jpg
08:28
Texans GM Caserio not afraid to make draft moves
nbc_dls_panthershurricanes_250521.jpg
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
nbc_roto_judge_v2_250521.jpg
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’
nbc_dls_thunderwolves_250521.jpg
09:25
Gilgeous-Alexander ‘destroyed’ Wolves in Game 1
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_250521.jpg
11:41
NFL allowing Olympic participation is ‘brilliant’
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
01:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyinterview_250521.jpg
19:44
Gretzky: I’m not the greatest hockey player ever
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250521.jpg
01:36
Target Brunson, Towns props in Game 1 vs. Pacers
nbc_csu_tushpush_250521.jpg
02:47
Proposal to ban tush push voted down by owners
nbc_roto_aces_250521.jpg
01:48
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
nbc_roto_premierleague_250521.jpg
01:52
Handicapping Premier League Top 5 finish market
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250521.jpg
02:05
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2
south_african_rally_stage_1.jpg
13:15
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 1
nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
02:24
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
01:58
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
08:14
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid
nbc_pft_ashtonjeantystance_250521.jpg
01:28
Kelly wants Jeanty to alter pre-snap stance
nbc_pft_parsons_250521.jpg
04:28
Florio: DAL is being ‘disrespectful’ to Parsons