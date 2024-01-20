 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Three
L. Ko leads Pano by two entering final round of LPGA’s TOC
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Two
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebs in Rd. 3 of HGV TOC
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Florida is under NCAA investigation a year after a failed NIL deal with QB signee Jaden Rashada

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_dunlaprd3lites_240120.jpg
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240120.jpg
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx
nbc_golf_hiltonrd3hl_240120.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Three
L. Ko leads Pano by two entering final round of LPGA’s TOC
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Two
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebs in Rd. 3 of HGV TOC
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Florida is under NCAA investigation a year after a failed NIL deal with QB signee Jaden Rashada

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_dunlaprd3lites_240120.jpg
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240120.jpg
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx
nbc_golf_hiltonrd3hl_240120.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: The American Express, Round 3

January 20, 2024 06:59 PM
Watch highlights from Round 3 of The American Express from La Quinta, California.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_dunlaprd3lites_240120.jpg
2:15
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_amexrd3_240120.jpg
7:41
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240120.jpg
8:15
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx
Now Playing
nbc_gc_halsuttonintv_240120.jpg
6:13
Sutton: Burke Jr. was a ‘protector’ of golf
Now Playing
nbc_gc_jackburkejrobituary_241019.jpg
4:48
The life of Jack Burke Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_americnaxpressrnd2_240119.jpg
7:42
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240119.jpg
1:22
Amateur Dunlap in the mix at the American Express
Now Playing
nbc_golf_samburnsintv_240119.jpg
1:45
Burns, with new haircut, flirts with 59 at AmEx
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ripjackburkejr_240119.jpg
2:24
Hall of Famer Burke Jr. dies at 100
Now Playing
nbc_golf_americanexrd1_240118.jpg
5:02
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bergerintrv_240118.jpg
1:03
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx
Now Playing
nbc_golf_springerintrv_240118.jpg
2:00
Springer discusses first round as PGA Tour member
Now Playing