Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from moving day of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
Rory McIlroy speaks with Todd Lewis about his second round of the Truist Championship, a 3-under 67 with a few too many mistakes for his liking as he gears up for Quail Hollow.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Morikawa: With new caddie, I must be ‘accountable’
Collin Morikawa tells Todd Lewis about his debut round with new caddie Joe Greiner, a 7-under 63 at Philadelphia Cricket Club to open the Truist Championship. Morikawa says his "accountability" is key given the change.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.