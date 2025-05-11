 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round

May 11, 2025 07:31 PM
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Up Next
nbc_golf_truistfinal_250511.jpg
9:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
2025myrtlebeachclassicrd3__930919.jpg
10:10
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_truistrd3_250510.jpg
8:42
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_truistround2_250509.jpg
9:54
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd2_250509.jpg
7:23
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryint_250509.jpg
3:45
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
Now Playing
nbc_golf_truistrd1_250508.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250508.jpg
1:41
Morikawa: With new caddie, I must be ‘accountable’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd1_250508.jpg
8:02
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_truistfirstrdleaders_250507.jpg
1:39
Truist Championship Round 1 leader best bets
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_roto_truistchampwinner_250507.jpg
01:29
Cantlay, Spieth worth Truist Championship bets
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250505.jpg
01:08
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
nbc_golf_cjcupfinalrdv2_250504.jpg
13:29
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
nbc_golf_sales_penskev2_250503.jpg
01:49
Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_pga_cjcuplitesrd3_250503.jpg
11:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
05:27
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
nbc_golf_cjcuprd1hl_250501.jpg
09:43
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiesitdownintv_250501.jpg
01:44
Scheffler dominates first round at TPC Craig Ranch
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250430.jpg
01:10
No. 18 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson could see low scores
nbc_roto_cjcup_250430.jpg
01:50
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
09:13
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_zurichinterview_250427.jpg
02:25
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
nbc_golf_zurichrd3_250426.jpg
09:02
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
nbc_golf_zurichrd2_250425.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
nbc_golf_zurichclassicrd1_250424.jpg
08:08
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
01:04
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
46
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_golf_rexwalkandtalk_250424.jpg
01:46
Donald, Villegas’ rule at Zurich: ‘No sorrys’
nbc_golf_penske16s9_250421.jpg
01:15
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcfinalrd_250420.jpg
14:01
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_jthole3_250420.jpg
01:23
Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
01:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
sw_kim_site.jpg
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
05:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
04:46
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
06:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
nbc_golf_strakareax_250522.jpg
06:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
nbc_golf_roryint_250511.jpg
01:09
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250511.jpg
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
imsa_laguna_seca.jpg
15:28
Highlights: IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship
nbc_imsa_ellisintv_250511.jpg
46
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’
nbc_imsa_jaminetintv_250511.jpg
53
Laguna Seca ‘not an easy one’ for Jaminet to win
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
05:34
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
nbc_pl_lowedown_250511.jpg
06:53
Lowe Down: Will Arsenal ever win PL under Arteta?
nbc_imsa_mustanglagunahl_250511.jpg
16:41
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at Laguna Seca
nbc_pl_update_250511.jpg
12:00
PL Update: Newcastle dreaming of Champions League
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250511.jpg
01:50
Van Dijk reacts to fans booing Alexander-Arnold
GettyImages-2213964303_copy.jpg
10:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
nbc_imsa_lamboraces_250511.jpg
13:47
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Laguna Seca
nbc_pl_nunostory_250511.jpg
04:48
Reacting to Forest owner’s altercation with Nuno
nbc_pl_livars_250511.jpg
13:51
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250511.jpg
02:26
Howard: Liverpool fans booing TAA are ‘classless’
oly_atw4x100_250511.jpg
02:55
Great Britain rallies to win women’s 4x100m title
nbc_pl_arsredcard1_250511.jpg
01:30
Merino sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250511.jpg
01:41
Merino makes it 2-2 for Arsenal against Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250511.jpg
55
Martinelli gives Arsenal hope against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250511.jpg
01:24
Diaz doubles Liverpool’s lead against Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250511.jpg
01:03
Gakpo heads Liverpool 1-0 in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_muvwhuhl_250511.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Manchester United v. West Ham MWK 36
nbc_pl_guardofhonor_250511.jpg
01:39
Arsenal give Liverpool guard of honor at Anfield
nbc_pl_nflei_250511.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Forest v. Leicester Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_totcp_250511.jpg
11:53
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_nfleipostgame_250511.jpg
01:34
Reactions from Forest’s draw with Leicester