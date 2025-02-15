Watch Now
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Relive the standout moments from the second round of the Genesis Invitational, taking place at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
Golf Central looks at Rory McIlroy's second round at the Genesis Invitational, where he clicked "on all cylinders" and was "on fire with the putter" before laying out what he must do to rise this weekend.
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis
Golf Central analyzes Scottie Scheffler's play with his driver during Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational, an area of his game he must improve upon heading into the weekend despite being in second place.
Thompson ‘process-oriented’ at Torrey Pines
Davis Thompson shares why he's staying calm headed into weekend action at the Genesis Invitational after rising to the top of the tournament's leaderboard through Friday's second round.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Relive the standout moments from the second round of the Genesis Invitational, taking place at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Scheffler puts together strong Round 2
Scottie Scheffler reflects on his Round 2 performance at The Genesis Invitational.
Theegala reflects on LA wildfire relief efforts
Sahith Theegala catches up with Kira K. Dixon about why it "means the world" to have helped raise money for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts before discussing his play at this year's Genesis Invitational.
Scheffler reflects on ‘challenging’ Round 1
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his opening round at the Genesis Invitational, including getting off to good start and maintaining his rhythm through difficult weather conditions.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Relive the standout moments from the first round of the Genesis Invitational, taking place at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
McCarthy: ‘It wasn’t much fun’ at Genesis Invit.
PGA Tour golfers react to the less-than-ideal weather conditions in the first round of the Genesis Invitational.
Wagner: McIlroy has ‘finite’ perspective on LIV
Johnson Wagner and Cara Banks reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments on the influence of LIV Golf and how the Tour needs to "get over" how we got here in order to unify the game of golf once again.
Monahan gives insight on Trump meeting
Kira K. Dixon talks with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan about the details of his meeting with President Donald Trump.