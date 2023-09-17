 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_pgafortinetrd3_230916.jpg
Theegala leads Fortinet with Thomas lurking
oly_atmmile_prefontaine_230916_1920x1080_2264371267512.jpg
Yared Nuguse, Chase Ealey break U.S. records at Pre Classic; mile world record nearly falls
AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_theegalarecapandpresser_230916.jpg
Theegala on cusp of first PGA Tour win at Fortinet
nbc_golf_gc_thomasrecapandpresser_230916.jpg
Thomas finding form at Fortinet Championship
nbc_imsa_michelinchallenge_extendedhl_230916.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Logano's hopes of moving to Round of 12 take hit

September 16, 2023 09:07 PM
During a restart to begin the final stage at Bristol, Corey LaJoie loses control, slides up the race track, and collects playoff driver Joey Logano, who suffers heavy left-rear damage, sending his car to the garage.
nbc_nas_nacarcupbristol_loganocrash_230916.jpg
3:39
Logano’s hopes of moving to Round of 12 take hit
nbc_nas_xfinity_bristolhl_230915.jpg
12:03
Highlights: Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Bristol
nbc_nas_earnhardtintv_230915.jpg
1:28
Dale Jr leads 47 laps in Xfinity return at Bristol
nbc_nas_allgaierwinintv_230915.jpg
3:53
Allgaier ‘speechless’ after Xfinity win at Bristol
nbc_nas_austinhillwreck_230915.jpg
1:13
Hill’s Bristol race ends after contact with Creed
nbc_nas_bristolwreck_230915.jpg
2:25
Berry, Mayer, Jones get collected in Bristol wreck
nbc_nas_bristolqualhl_230915.jpg
9:25
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_nas_bellint_230915.jpg
0:52
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Bristol
nbc_nas_bristol_extendedhl_230914.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Heim wins Bristol Truck race
nbc_nas_75thannbusch2010_230914.jpg
1:48
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Busch’s Bristol sweep
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_bristol_230914.jpg
1:36
Truex Jr. could make wrong kind of playoff history
nbc_nas_mm_whattoexpectbristol_230914.jpg
6:01
What can Cup drivers expect at Bristol?
Truex.jpg
7:51
Truex, Wallace, Stenhouse Jr., McDowell at risk
nbc_nas_mm_colecusterint_230914.jpg
5:19
Custer previews Xfinity playoff opener at Bristol
nbc_nas_iracing_phoenixrecap_230914.jpg
1:28
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Phoenix
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
12:13
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
nbc_nas_mm_winnerloser_230911.jpg
6:33
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_mm_truex_230911.jpg
6:25
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
nbc_nas_mm_hamlin_230911.jpg
5:30
How will Round of 16 results affect Hamlin?
nbc_nas_mm_reddick_230911.jpg
3:05
Reddick Kansas win raises 23XI Racing expectations
nbc_nas_pod_larson_230911.jpg
7:40
Larson falls off after Daniel’s strategy decision
nbc_nas_pod_chooserule_230911.jpg
6:28
Strategy calls set up exciting Kansas finish in OT
nbc_nas_pod_playofftrouble_230911.jpg
12:49
Kansas postseason race spells playoff trouble
nbc_nas_creditone_230910.jpg
1:59
Reddick can rest easy before Bristol
nbc_nas_cupkansas_230910.jpg
20:32
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Kansas
nbc_nas_logano_230910.jpg
1:06
Logano secures top-five Cup finish at Kansas
nbc_nas_overtime_230910.jpg
1:26
Reddick wins at Kansas in OT, reaches Round of 12
nbc_nas_reddick_230910.jpg
1:56
Reddick drives from fifth to first in overtime
nbc_nas_truexcrash_230910.jpg
1:19
Truex Jr.'s day ends almost as it begins at Kansas
nbc_dnp_nas_modlangley_230910.jpg
9:17
Highlights: Whelen Modified at Langley Speedway
