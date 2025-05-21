 Skip navigation
Top News

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
Braves at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 21
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Phillies at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 21
Wisconsin Badgers Lambeau Field
Notre Dame, Wisconsin will have a Sunday kickoff for 2026 Lambeau Field game

nbc_csu_tushpush_250521.jpg
Proposal to ban tush push voted down by owners
nbc_roto_aces_250521.jpg
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
nbc_roto_premierleague_250521.jpg
Handicapping Premier League Top 5 finish market

Thunder -7.5 'a decent bet' in WCF Game 2

May 21, 2025 11:58 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the market adjustment after the Thunder stifled the Timberwolves in Game 1 and why the 7.5-point spread is "a decent bet" in favor of Oklahoma City.

nbc_bte_okcmin_250520.jpg
01:17
Focus on Caruso, Holmgren props in Game 1 vs. MIN
haliburtonbridges.jpg
02:01
Target Pacers to cover +4.5 in Game 1 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250520.jpg
02:17
Who can challenge SGA in Finals MVP market?
nbc_bte_mostpoints_250520.jpg
01:14
Wait until after Game 1 to bet most points in WCF
nbc_bte_nykind_250519.jpg
01:18
Brunson, Nesmith lead NYK-IND 3-pointers made bets
nbc_roto_wcf_250519.jpg
02:02
Thunder should ‘restore order’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_roto_ecf_250519.jpg
02:19
Handicapping ‘coin flip’ Knicks vs. Pacers series
nbc_roto_denokcgm7_250516.jpg
02:09
Ride with Thunder over Nuggets in Game 7
nbc_roto_bte_bosnyk_250515.jpg
02:03
Knicks may be tight back at The Garden for Game 6
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
nbc_roto_nbachampions_250514.jpg
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
nbc_roto_nuggetsokc_250513.jpg
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
nbc_roto_pacerscavsv2_250513.jpg
01:34
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props
mpx.jpg
02:22
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
02:50
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
warriorswolvesgame5.jpg
01:45
Warriors won’t ‘let go of the rope’ in Game 5
nbc_roto_wolveswarriors_v2_250512.jpg
01:47
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4
Bridgesroto.jpg
01:36
Eye Bridges, Robinson player props in Game 4
nbc_roto_okcdenver_250512.jpg
02:20
Thunder -9.5 is reasonable expectation in Game 5
nbc_roto_pacerscleveland_250512.jpg
02:08
Bet on Cavaliers in Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit
cavseastchampbet.jpg
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
nbc_roto_minnesotawarriors_v2_250509.jpg
01:46
Bet against Warriors sans Curry in G3 vs. Wolves
nbc_roto_celticsknicks_v2_250509.jpg
01:36
Take the points with red-hot Knicks in Game 3
nbc_roto_okcvden_250509.jpg
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
nbc_roto_knicksboston_250508.jpg
02:14
NYK should be a ‘slight’ favorite to win series
nbc_roto_gswminnesota_250508.jpg
01:44
Green, Butler lead GSW-MIN Game 2 player props
indclegame3.jpg
02:35
Cavaliers ‘tough to square’ as favorites in Game 3
nbc_roto_okcvden_250508.jpg
01:40
Bet on OKC to win title after dominant Game 2 win
knicks_celtics.jpg
01:54
Best player props for Game 2 Knicks vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_warriorstimberwolves_250507.jpg
01:47
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?

nbc_csu_tushpush_250521.jpg
02:47
Proposal to ban tush push voted down by owners
nbc_roto_aces_250521.jpg
01:48
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
nbc_roto_premierleague_250521.jpg
01:52
Handicapping Premier League Top 5 finish market
south_african_rally_stage_1.jpg
13:15
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 1
nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
02:24
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
01:58
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
08:14
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid
nbc_pft_ashtonjeantystance_250521.jpg
01:28
Kelly wants Jeanty to alter pre-snap stance
nbc_pft_parsons_250521.jpg
04:28
Florio: DAL is being ‘disrespectful’ to Parsons
nbc_pft_jeffersononolympics_250521.jpg
02:09
Jefferson: Shot at playing in Olympics is ‘dream’
nbc_pft_playoffseeding_250521.jpg
02:49
Playoff seeding proposal would need schedule tweak
nbc_pft_siriannicontract_250521.jpg
04:40
Sirianni declines to share details on new contract
nbc_pft_tushpush_250521.jpg
09:05
Eagles’ players not worried about tush push vote
nbc_pft_hurtspatullo_250521.jpg
04:20
‘No guarantee’ it’ll work with Hurts, Patullo
nbc_pft_whowillparticpate_250521.jpg
05:22
Who from NFL will want to compete in the Olympics?
nbc_pft_logistics_250521.jpg
12:53
Logistics of NFL players competing in the Olympics
nbc_pft_nflflagfootball_250521.jpg
08:29
NFL players can compete in Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_brown_250521.jpg
07:47
Brown is not interested in Olympic flag football
nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
03:32
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
nbc_golf_ncaa_womenssemi_250520.jpg
18:40
HLs: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Semifinals
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
04:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_diannaleeintv_250520.jpg
02:49
Lee: Finals berth for Northwestern is ‘everything’
nbc_nas_oddmoments_250520.jpg
05:15
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
ting_site.jpg
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
nbc_pl_plupdate_250520.jpg
07:33
PL Update: Man City win in De Bruyne’s farewell
nbc_pl_mw37allgoals_250520.jpg
14:47
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_debruyneintv2_250520.jpg
06:46
De Bruyne bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
nbc_pl_crywol_250520.jpg
14:01
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 37
nbc_pl_mcboupostgame_250520.jpg
03:03
Reacting to De Bruyne’s final home match for City