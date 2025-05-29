 Skip navigation
Top News

New York Yankees
Yankees have a busload of momentum heading into World Series rematch against Dodgers
MX 2025 Rd 1 Fox Raceway Pala Eli Tomac behind podium.JPG
Hangtown Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac closes gap on Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper to miss Game 1 of doubleheader against Braves, Game 2 status uncertain

Top Clips

nbc_roto_secfavorites_250529.jpg
Texas among favorites to win 2025 SEC championship
DanielJonesColtsBet.jpg
Can Jones beat out Richardson for Colts’ QB job?
nbc_cfb_schedulerelease_250529.jpg
Oregon-Penn State headlines early Big Ten schedule

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Target Brunson, Hart props in Game 5 vs. Pacers

May 29, 2025 11:38 AM
Brad Thomas previews Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, discussing why he's focusing on player props for Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart when the New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers.

nbc_roto_thunder_250529.jpg
02:37
Thunder at -750 a ‘fair price’ to win NBA Finals
nbc_roto_ecfmvp_250528.jpg
02:18
Haliburton the clear runaway to win EC Finals MVP?
nbc_roto_indnykgm5_250528.jpg
01:59
Back Pacers outright with NYK fading defensively
nbc_roto_hartenstein_250528.jpg
01:44
Target Hartenstein’s under if Thunder go small
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_250527.jpg
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
nbc_roto_easternfinals_v2_250527.jpg
02:10
Pacers-Knicks series ‘long way from finish line’
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250523.jpg
01:40
Brunson, Nesmith worth betting looks in Game 2
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_v2_250523.jpg
02:04
Expect short Thunder-Timberwolves series
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250522.jpg
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250522.jpg
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250521.jpg
01:36
Target Brunson, Towns props in Game 1 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250521.jpg
02:05
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2
nbc_bte_okcmin_250520.jpg
01:17
Focus on Caruso, Holmgren props in Game 1 vs. MIN
haliburtonbridges.jpg
02:01
Target Pacers to cover +4.5 in Game 1 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250520.jpg
02:17
Who can challenge SGA in Finals MVP market?
nbc_bte_mostpoints_250520.jpg
01:14
Wait until after Game 1 to bet most points in WCF
nbc_bte_nykind_250519.jpg
01:18
Brunson, Nesmith lead NYK-IND 3-pointers made bets
nbc_roto_wcf_250519.jpg
02:02
Thunder should ‘restore order’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_roto_ecf_250519.jpg
02:19
Handicapping ‘coin flip’ Knicks vs. Pacers series
nbc_roto_denokcgm7_250516.jpg
02:09
Ride with Thunder over Nuggets in Game 7
nbc_roto_bte_bosnyk_250515.jpg
02:03
Knicks may be tight back at The Garden for Game 6
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
nbc_roto_nbachampions_250514.jpg
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
nbc_roto_nuggetsokc_250513.jpg
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
nbc_roto_pacerscavsv2_250513.jpg
01:34
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props
mpx.jpg
02:22
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
02:50
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
warriorswolvesgame5.jpg
01:45
Warriors won’t ‘let go of the rope’ in Game 5

nbc_roto_secfavorites_250529.jpg
01:53
Texas among favorites to win 2025 SEC championship
DanielJonesColtsBet.jpg
02:08
Can Jones beat out Richardson for Colts’ QB job?
nbc_cfb_schedulerelease_250529.jpg
01:10
Oregon-Penn State headlines early Big Ten schedule
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
nbc_roto_french4thquarter_250529.jpg
01:43
Can anyone threaten Alcaraz in French Open Q4?
nbc_roto_french3rdquarter_250529.jpg
01:51
Musetti can prove his elite status at French Open
nbc_pl_nfallgoals_250529.jpg
18:04
Every Forest goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_newcastleallgoals_250529.jpg
20:38
Every Newcastle goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
03:01
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
03:05
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
02:15
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250529.jpg
04:14
PFT Draft: Show me something this offseason
nbc_cfb_psurbint_250520_(1).jpg
08:27
How Allen, Singleton make each other better
kaytron_nick.jpg
16:04
Allen, Singleton juggle football and friendship
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250520.jpg
22:12
Altmyer details the family connection at Illinois
nbc_cfb_mendozaintv_250520.jpg
19:52
How Mendoza’s Cuban heritage informs his play
nbc_cfb_dayclipv2_250501.jpg
08:14
Day: Need to be disciplined, not extraordinary
nbc_cfb_daypersonalclipv2_250501.jpg
06:04
Day: ‘No time for resting’ after championship run
nbc_cfb_dayintv_250520.jpg
23:04
Day: ‘Takes everybody’ to win a championship
nbc_pl_bestofpensaves_250529.jpg
05:42
Best penalty saves during the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pft_varbel_on_diggs_250529.jpg
02:59
Vrabel wants his players to make ‘great decisions’
nbc_pft_brownsqb_250529.jpg
09:52
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Browns QBs
nbc_pft_whichdoesntbelong_250529.jpg
04:15
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Recent No. 1 picks
nbc_pft_tj_watt_steelers_250529.jpg
09:21
Watt skips OTAs as he waits for next deal
nbc_pft_prep_rodgers_steelers_250529.jpg
06:38
Rodgers’ preparation or lack thereof will be clear
nbc_pft_rodgers_pit_steelers_250529.jpg
07:20
King: Steelers don’t have ‘great option’ at QB
nbc_pft_darius_slay_steelers_250529.jpg
05:10
Slay cites ‘sacrifices’ necessary to be a champion
nbc_pft_calebwatchingfilm_250529.jpg
04:43
Johnson will help Williams watch film efficiently
nbc_pft_nodraft_250529.jpg
05:37
Could NFL operate without a draft in the future?
nbc_pft_calebwilliamscomments_250529.jpg
05:45
Williams addresses ‘storm’ of his old CHI comments