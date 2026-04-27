Kentucky Derby Drink: What is the Mint Julep? Recipe, ingredients, how to make it

The 2026 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The historical event is known and celebrated for its prestige, pageantry, and tradition, but no matter where you’re watching, there’s no better way to enjoy the fastest two minutes in sports than with a mint julep — the race’s signature drink — in hand. See below to find out the step-by-step guide to making the perfect mint julep.

What is a Mint Julep?

The mint julep has been the official drink of the Kentucky Derby since 1939, although its origins trace back to the first Derby Day in 1875. This iconic bourbon cocktail is still served to Kentucky Derby attendees to this day, typically presented in silver or pewter cups that create a crisp, frosted effect.

Mint Julep Recipe - Ingredients and Measurements:

Learn how to make your own mint julep courtesy of NBC’s Today Show.

Ingredients:

Two ounces Maker’s Mark bourbon

Soda water

8-10 mint leaves

Crushed ice

One teaspoon sugar

How to make a Mint Julep step-by-step:

Place mint leaves, sugar and a small measure of bourbon in a glass. Muddle with spoon. Half fill the glass with ice and gently agitate the mixture. Fill with remaining ice, add the rest of bourbon and top off with soda water. Garnish with fresh sprig of mint and a twist of lemon. Gently dust with sugar.

Mint Julep, the classic Kentucky Derby cocktail, with fresh mint and crushed ice, side view on rustic textures Cook Shoots Food/Getty Images

Why is the Mint Julep the official Kentucky Derby drink?

History suggests that the mint julep has been associated with the Derby since it’s very first days, back in 1875. With connections back to medicinal usage in Europe in the 1700s, the drink became a staple in the southern United States, made with brandy, cognac, or rum, and ultimately Kentucky bourbon. It became the official drink of the Kentucky Derby in 1938.

Variations of the Mint Julep Cocktail:

While the cocktail could be considered perfect as is, there are also plenty of variations to consider. Here are some favorite options if you’re looking to put a spin on your Derby-day Julep:



How to watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 2

Saturday, May 2 Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY Time: Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

Live coverage of the 2026 Kentucky Derby begins at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN and continues throughout the day on NBC and Peacock at 2:30 PM.

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