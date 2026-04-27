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Man City fandom creates 'great community' in KC

April 27, 2026 02:42 PM
Morgan Angotti and Kevin Scharlau share what supporting Manchester City thousands of miles away from the Etihad in Kansas City, Missouri, means to them.

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