 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
Blue Jays at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 28
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Rockies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 28
Belmont Park
Belmont Park to host Breeders’ Cup in 2027 after $455M renovation. Keeneland gets 2026 event

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_roto_fo4thqtr_250528.jpg
Gauff could secure the 2025 French Open title
nbc_roto_fo3rdqtr_250528.jpg
Eyes on Andreeva in French Open third round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
Blue Jays at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 28
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Rockies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 28
Belmont Park
Belmont Park to host Breeders’ Cup in 2027 after $455M renovation. Keeneland gets 2026 event

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_roto_fo4thqtr_250528.jpg
Gauff could secure the 2025 French Open title
nbc_roto_fo3rdqtr_250528.jpg
Eyes on Andreeva in French Open third round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Target Hartenstein's under if Thunder go small

May 28, 2025 11:34 AM
With the expectation that the Thunder may deploy a smaller lineup in Game 5, Brad Thomas is targeting the under for Isaiah Hartenstein's points prop against the Timberwolves.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_ecfmvp_250528.jpg
02:18
Haliburton the clear runaway to win EC Finals MVP?
nbc_roto_indnykgm5_250528.jpg
01:59
Back Pacers outright with NYK fading defensively
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_250527.jpg
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
nbc_roto_easternfinals_v2_250527.jpg
02:10
Pacers-Knicks series ‘long way from finish line’
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250523.jpg
01:40
Brunson, Nesmith worth betting looks in Game 2
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_v2_250523.jpg
02:04
Expect short Thunder-Timberwolves series
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250522.jpg
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250522.jpg
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250521.jpg
01:36
Target Brunson, Towns props in Game 1 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250521.jpg
02:05
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2
nbc_bte_okcmin_250520.jpg
01:17
Focus on Caruso, Holmgren props in Game 1 vs. MIN
haliburtonbridges.jpg
02:01
Target Pacers to cover +4.5 in Game 1 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250520.jpg
02:17
Who can challenge SGA in Finals MVP market?
nbc_bte_mostpoints_250520.jpg
01:14
Wait until after Game 1 to bet most points in WCF
nbc_bte_nykind_250519.jpg
01:18
Brunson, Nesmith lead NYK-IND 3-pointers made bets
nbc_roto_wcf_250519.jpg
02:02
Thunder should ‘restore order’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_roto_ecf_250519.jpg
02:19
Handicapping ‘coin flip’ Knicks vs. Pacers series
nbc_roto_denokcgm7_250516.jpg
02:09
Ride with Thunder over Nuggets in Game 7
nbc_roto_bte_bosnyk_250515.jpg
02:03
Knicks may be tight back at The Garden for Game 6
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
nbc_roto_nbachampions_250514.jpg
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
nbc_roto_nuggetsokc_250513.jpg
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
nbc_roto_pacerscavsv2_250513.jpg
01:34
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props
mpx.jpg
02:22
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
02:50
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
warriorswolvesgame5.jpg
01:45
Warriors won’t ‘let go of the rope’ in Game 5
nbc_roto_wolveswarriors_v2_250512.jpg
01:47
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4
Bridgesroto.jpg
01:36
Eye Bridges, Robinson player props in Game 4

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_fo4thqtr_250528.jpg
02:20
Gauff could secure the 2025 French Open title
nbc_dps_quinnbuckner_250528.jpg
12:07
Haliburton has Pacers one win from NBA Finals
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
nbc_pl_arsallcornergoals_250528.jpg
03:27
Every Arsenal corner-kick goal in the PL season
nbc_pl_arsenalallgoals_250528.jpg
21:25
Every Arsenal goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
07:35
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
01:36
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
nbc_pft_newcoordinators_250528.jpg
13:57
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250528.jpg
07:04
Chase on the fence about Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_chasepreseason_250528.jpg
06:33
Chase questions if starters should play preseason
nbc_pft_jamescook_250528.jpg
13:54
‘Borderline-special’ Cook is not at Bills OTAs
nbc_pft_tbonrodgers_250528.jpg
07:43
Bradshaw: PIT possibly signing Rodgers is ‘a joke’
nbc_pft_rudolph_250528.jpg
05:13
How Rudolph is dealing with the Rodgers noise
nbc_pft_haasonreddick_250528.jpg
01:58
Assessing why Reddick isn’t at start of Bucs’ OTAs
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250528.jpg
08:12
Why Cousins not being at OTAs is good for Falcons
nbc_pft_joeybosa_250528.jpg
09:58
McDermott ‘concerned’ by J. Bosa’s injury history
nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
03:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
2025tourchampionshipannouncement.jpg
06:59
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
nbc_golf_ncaa_menssemi_250527.jpg
22:09
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, semifinals
nbc_golf_paulav2_250527.jpg
07:10
Creamer’s journey to 2010 U.S. Women’s Open title
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
04:08
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
nbc_golf_haskinsaward_250527.jpg
02:28
North Carolina’s Ford wins Haskins Award
nbc_moto_t24deegandisc_250527.jpg
03:45
Deegan’s mental strength results in dominant sweep
nbc_golf_lydiako_250527.jpg
14:09
Ko feeling relaxed heading into U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_moto_t24sextondisc_250527.jpg
06:08
Sexton tosses goggles, crashes out of MX opener
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250527.jpg
10:01
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_moto_t24tomacdisc_250527.jpg
09:21
What we learned from Jett vs. Tomac at Fox Raceway
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250527.jpg
12:27
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women’s Open
ncaagolfquarterfinalsteammatchplay.jpg
13:39
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, quarterfinals
nbc_roto_mayerbregman_v2_250527.jpg
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL