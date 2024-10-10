Watch Now
NFL Week 6 preview: Jaguars vs. Bears
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars taking place in London, as the Bears are favored due to their stellar play in the last two weeks
Up Next
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season, favoring the Ravens against the Commanders, Texans to defeat the Patriots and Lions to triumph over the Cowboys.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Jets
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, as the Bills are favored to win the first game the Jets will play since the firing of Robert Saleh.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio see Sunday Night Football as make-or-break for the Bengals, and they think Joe Burrow and company will deliver against the Giants.
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, which the Falcons are favored due to ability of Kirk Cousins and the Panthers' poor record.
NFL Week 6 preview: Texans vs. Patriots
NFL Week 6 preview: Texans vs. Patriots
The Texans are a tough starting point for Drake Maye's NFL career, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio don't think the Patriots have the talent to take down Houston.
NFL Week 6 preview: Commanders vs. Ravens
NFL Week 6 preview: Commanders vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio evaluate the blockbuster matchup between two of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson as the Commanders take on the Ravens in Baltimore this Sunday.
NFL Week 6 preview: Steelers vs. Raiders
NFL Week 6 preview: Steelers vs. Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss Steelers at Raiders, favoring Steelers to win thanks to the likelihood of Russell Wilson being back, Justin Field's regression, and the Raider's general dysfunction.
NFL Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Packers
NFL Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Packers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio take a closer look at a critical NFC matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers as both teams are in need of a win to keep pace in their respective divisions.
NFL Week 6 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
NFL Week 6 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the NFC South showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, where both sides look to make their way to the top of the division standings with a win on Sunday.
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
How Allen's recent struggles continued vs. Texans
Chris Simms rolls the tape to illustrate Josh Allen's brutal 9-for-30 passing day in Houston and how the Texans capitalized on his lack of rhythm.