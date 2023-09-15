 Skip navigation
Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics - Qualifying
Spire buys charter; Trackhouse signs Zane Smith for 2024 Cup ride
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Yared Nuguse, Chase Ealey break American records at Pre Classic; mile world record nearly falls

Top Clips

nbc_horse_race8natalma_230916.jpg
She Feels Pretty prevails in the Natalma Stakes
oly_atwsp_prefontaine_230916_1920x1080_2264367171857.jpg
Ealey earns Diamond League title, sets U.S. record
nbc_pl_avlvcphlv2_230916.jpg
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Florio's solution to the outdated touchback rule

September 15, 2023 02:42 PM
PFT Live's Mike Florio joins Dan Patrick to talk about the outdated touchback rule, the unlikely return of Andrew Luck and more.
nbc_fnia_judonint_230915.jpg
32:05
How Judon became the NFL’s sack master
nbc_berry_whatsontap_230915.jpg
19:54
Dolphins-Patriots lead Berry’s fantasy matchups
nbc_berry_draftkingspickuplines_230915.jpg
5:51
McCaffrey going to be ‘the guy’ against the Rams
nbc_berry_practicenews_230915.jpg
8:15
Jones, Adams, Nacua make Berry’s practice report
nbc_berry_tnfreaction_230915.jpg
14:27
Swift erupts for Eagles and fantasy managers
nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
5:32
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_dps_eaglesvikingsrecap_230915.jpg
1:52
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
8:15
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
8:12
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
nbc_pft_kirkperformance_230915.jpg
9:55
Cousins’ play, personality holding Vikings back?
nbc_pft_vikingstournovers_230915.jpg
7:57
Vikings plagued by turnovers in loss to Eagles
nbc_pft_zachwilson_230915.jpg
10:05
Will Wilson keep Jets competitive without Rodgers?
