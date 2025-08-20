Unpacking good and bad from Miller's return

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SEC Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overview, players to watch, and win totals
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Missouri State and Delaware are making a historic, risky leap to FBS amid college sports upheaval
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pick Six: Boise State primed to make another run at Group of Five’s auto bid for CFP
Top Clips
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SEC Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overview, players to watch, and win totals
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Missouri State and Delaware are making a historic, risky leap to FBS amid college sports upheaval
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pick Six: Boise State primed to make another run at Group of Five’s auto bid for CFP
Top Clips
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Unpacking good and bad from Miller's return
August 20, 2025 03:14 PM
James Schiano uses Bryce Miller's first game back against the Phillies to analyze what we can expect from the Mariners' pitcher moving forward.
Related Videos
01:32
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
01:23
Pirates’ Chandler to begin MLB career in bullpen
01:33
Wheeler placed on IL with blood clot in shoulder
01:28
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
01:15
Burns requires ‘wait and see’ approach in fantasy
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
02:09
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
Latest Clips
01:18
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
01:14
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
01:10
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
06:23
Bet on Lawrence to have over 3,700.5 passing yards
05:37
Look for Ridley to have huge season alongside Ward
01:19
Will Texans, Jaguars or Titans win AFC South?
03:04
Bet on McCarthy, Walker, Hall season-long unders
04:55
Draft Egbuka in fantasy after McMillan’s injury
03:26
Richardson’s benching ‘awful’ for dynasty value
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
02:22
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?
05:41
Target RBs McCaffrey, Irving season-long prop bets
01:55
Iowa State-Kansas State ‘sets the tempo’ in Big 12
13:22
Patrick: Richardson’s talent ‘only goes so far’
10:19
‘No margin for error’ as GTD takes over VIR
08:23
Take Warren, Prescott, Williams to have big years
09:55
Fareed’s Top 5 moments on Chris Simms Unbuttoned
02:37
Which team is most likely to end playoff drought?
08:31
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
04:21
Stafford turning the corner from back injury
05:26
Browns ‘retooling on the run’ with Flacco starting
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
13:09
Jones starting helps Colts ‘feel comfortable’
10:59
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
11:38
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue