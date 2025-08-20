 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

August 20, 2025 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the fact that fans and media in New York are going to react and how Aaron Glenn needs to be prepared.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
04:52
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
winston.jpg
05:10
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?
nbc_pft_vikings_trade_wr_250820.jpg
05:54
Vikings reportedly exploring trade options at WR
nbc_pft_afc_east_predictions_250820.jpg
10:26
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC East
nbc_pft_cam_hawyard_hold_250820.jpg
07:47
Heyward’s hold-in ends without a new deal
nbc_pft_cam_aaron_preseason_250820.jpg
10:28
Heyward, Rodgers clear air about prior comments
nbc_pft_coltsrevolvingdoorqb_25082015.jpg
10:28
Inside Colts’ ‘revolving door’ at QB since 2019
nbc_pft_coltsdysfunction_250820.jpg
01:59
Starting Jones shows Colts aren’t dysfunctional
nbc_pft_richardsonbackup_250820.jpg
08:45
How Richardson should approach being a backup QB
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250820.jpg
12:24
Smelling salts shouldn’t be used after concussions
nbc_ffhh_bengalsv2_250819.jpg
02:31
Bengals’ offense will be a weekly ‘fantasy fiesta’
nbc_ffhh_superflex_250818.jpg
08:32
Inside Berry’s superflex QB tiers, draft tactics
nbc_ffhh_commandersv2_250819.jpg
02:27
Croskey-Merritt’s ‘rising up’ fantasy draft boards
nbc_ffhh_jones_250819.jpg
02:46
Warren, Downs are ‘big winners’ with Jones at QB
nbc_ffhh_hill_250819.jpg
02:10
Dolphins’ Hill in fantasy ‘no man’s land’
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250819.jpg
01:53
Most receiving TDs bets: Collins, London, Evans
nbc_ffhh_browns_joe_250819.jpg
01:37
Flacco boosts outlooks for Browns’ fantasy pieces
nbc_ffhh_berryranks_parttwo_250819.jpg
07:37
Consider QB, TE in third rounds over uncertain RBs
nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
04:59
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_ffhh_berry_ranks_250819.jpg
04:48
Berry prefers Kittle, McBride at cost over Bowers
berrry_cmc_new.jpg
02:49
CMC is an ‘incredible value’ in late first round
nbc_ffhh_first_round_250819.jpg
08:29
Finding RB, WR value in early rounds of drafts
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
09:18
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_roto_preseasontakeaways_250819.jpg
01:59
Commanders’ offense looking dangerous in preseason
nbc_roto_broncosfutures_250819.jpg
02:21
DEN ‘a high floor team’ dependent on Nix in Year 2
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
07:50
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ now is available
nbc_pft_backupv2_250819.jpg
03:05
Why Pickett is most likely to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_predictions_lions_250819.jpg
11:00
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC North
nbc_pft_ward_simmons_250819.jpg
01:21
Ward scuffles with Simmons in camp
nbc_pft_elimanningintv_250814.jpg
18:11
Eli on advice for Dart, relationship with Peyton

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
01:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_roto_commandersrbs_v4_250819.jpg
01:25
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
jett_unadilla.jpg
10:12
Pro Motocross 2025: Unadilla biggest moments
nbc_dls_davidsimpson_250819.jpg
12:19
Marlins got ‘backed into a corner’ at deadline
nbc_dls_joeflacco_250819.jpg
04:43
Flacco shouldn’t be ‘written off’ as CLE starter
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
01:28
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_roto_danieljonescolts_250819.jpg
01:27
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250819.jpg
13:39
Daniel: Pressure is off Richardson as Colts’ QB2
nbc_dps_maclainwayinterview_250819.jpg
14:00
Way breaks down ‘America’s Team’ documentary
nbc_dps_bengalstalkv2_250819.jpg
02:42
‘Nobody needs’ Burrow to be a hero in preseason
nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
09:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
01:29
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of U.S. Open
daytona_3_wide.jpg
30
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_pl_netbusters_250819.jpg
25:38
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250819.jpg
11:26
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike
MAN_OF_THE_MATCH__David_Raya_s_display_vs_Man_Utd_Custom_Image_m787543_copy.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250819.jpg
15:26
PL Masterclass: Arsenal’s maestro Odegaard
nbc_pl_genxparta_250819.jpg
22:44
Analyzing Arsenal’s narrow win against Man United
iowa.jpg
01:52
Get excited about Iowa’s CFP odds
nbc_dps_flacco_250819.jpg
14:06
Browns’ QB depth chart remains ‘fascinating’
penix.jpg
03:14
Who has the worst uniforms in the NFL?
nbc_pft_kevin_backup_qb_250819.jpg
05:03
O’Connell makes it clear QB2 is ‘still open’
nbc_pft_jefferson_back_250819.jpg
01:53
Why Jefferson will be crucial support for McCarthy