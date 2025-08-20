 Skip navigation
PGA: Masters Tournament - Practice Round
Rory McIlroy loves signing Masters flags more than wearing the green jacket
daytona_3_wide.jpg
Daytona weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity
Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals
Rangers at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 20

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?

PGA: Masters Tournament - Practice Round
Rory McIlroy loves signing Masters flags more than wearing the green jacket
daytona_3_wide.jpg
Daytona weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity
Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals
Rangers at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 20

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?

Watch Now

Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title

August 20, 2025 09:55 AM
It all comes down to this. Can Scottie Scheffler defend his Tour Championship crown? Dive into the numbers from his remarkable showing in 2024 before he tees it up at East Lake.
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
1:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
1:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
1:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
1:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
1:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
1:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
golfrobertbmw.jpg
01:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd2_250815.jpg
08:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2
rose_1920.jpg
01:18
Will Ryder Cup act as Round 2 for Rose, Spaun?
golfbmwthumbnail.jpg
01:19
McIlroy impresses Morikawa during BMW Championship
golfthumbnailshowbmw.jpg
02:50
Morikawa hopes to repeat 2021 Ryder Cup in 2025
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
01:17
MacIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
nbc_golf_bmwrd1_250814.jpg
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250811.jpg
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_roseextended_250810.jpg
08:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
fedex_4_raw.jpg
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
08:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
01:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
01:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
08:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
02:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
03:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
03:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
04:52
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
05:34
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
05:10
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?
nbc_pft_vikings_trade_wr_250820.jpg
05:54
Vikings reportedly exploring trade options at WR
nbc_pft_afc_east_predictions_250820.jpg
10:26
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC East
nbc_pft_cam_hawyard_hold_250820.jpg
07:47
Heyward’s hold-in ends without a new deal
nbc_pft_cam_aaron_preseason_250820.jpg
10:28
Heyward, Rodgers clear air about prior comments
nbc_pft_coltsrevolvingdoorqb_25082015.jpg
10:28
Inside Colts’ ‘revolving door’ at QB since 2019
nbc_pft_coltsdysfunction_250820.jpg
01:59
Starting Jones shows Colts aren’t dysfunctional
nbc_pft_richardsonbackup_250820.jpg
08:45
How Richardson should approach being a backup QB
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250820.jpg
12:24
Smelling salts shouldn’t be used after concussions
nbc_roto_commandersrbs_v4_250819.jpg
01:25
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
jett_unadilla.jpg
10:12
Pro Motocross 2025: Unadilla biggest moments
nbc_dls_davidsimpson_250819.jpg
12:19
Marlins got ‘backed into a corner’ at deadline
nbc_dls_joeflacco_250819.jpg
04:43
Flacco shouldn’t be ‘written off’ as CLE starter
nbc_ffhh_bengalsv2_250819.jpg
02:31
Bengals’ offense will be a weekly ‘fantasy fiesta’
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
01:28
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_roto_danieljonescolts_250819.jpg
01:27
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_superflex_250818.jpg
08:32
Inside Berry’s superflex QB tiers, draft tactics
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_ffhh_commandersv2_250819.jpg
02:27
Croskey-Merritt’s ‘rising up’ fantasy draft boards
nbc_ffhh_jones_250819.jpg
02:46
Warren, Downs are ‘big winners’ with Jones at QB
nbc_ffhh_hill_250819.jpg
02:10
Dolphins’ Hill in fantasy ‘no man’s land’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250819.jpg
13:39
Daniel: Pressure is off Richardson as Colts’ QB2
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250819.jpg
01:53
Most receiving TDs bets: Collins, London, Evans
nbc_dps_maclainwayinterview_250819.jpg
14:00
Way breaks down ‘America’s Team’ documentary