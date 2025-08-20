 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
Wheels in motion: ‘Significant change’ the goal as new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp takes charge
Victor Olofsson
Avalanche add depth at forward by signing Victor Olofsson to a 1-year deal
Kei Nishikori
Kei Nishikori will miss the U.S. Open because of a back injury

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
Stafford turning the corner from back injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
Wheels in motion: ‘Significant change’ the goal as new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp takes charge
Victor Olofsson
Avalanche add depth at forward by signing Victor Olofsson to a 1-year deal
Kei Nishikori
Kei Nishikori will miss the U.S. Open because of a back injury

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
Stafford turning the corner from back injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florida will get better CFP odds after tough games

August 20, 2025 10:40 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell believe the Florida Gators have high upside but due a tough schedule, their value to make the CFP isn't good enough to take before the season.

Related Videos

iowa.jpg
01:52
Get excited about Iowa’s CFP odds
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
Stalions_raw.jpg
05:10
Did Stalions’ actions worsen punishment from NCAA?
Vacated_wins_raw.jpg
03:03
Should any of Michigan’s wins have been vacated?
RTF_penalties_raw.jpg
08:17
Michigan dealt estimated $20 million fine by NCAA
BelichickRTFACC.jpg
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
nbc_rtf_jimbogruden_250814.jpg
02:48
What to make of Fisher, Gruden’s proclamations
nbc_rtf_notredamepreview_250814.jpg
05:25
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team
nbc_rtf_accpicks_250814.jpg
09:24
Can anyone chase down Clemson in ACC?
nbc_rtf_coacheshotseat_250814.jpg
08:17
Are any Big Ten coaches on the hot seat?
nbc_rtf_bigtenpicks_250814.jpg
12:07
Questions still surround Penn State and Ohio State
nbc_rtf_preseasonappoll_250814.jpg
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
nbc_bte_army_250814.jpg
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
nbc_bte_navy_250813.jpg
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
wazzu.jpg
01:44
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’
nbc_roto_heisman_250811.jpg
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
nbc_roto_syracuse_250811.jpg
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_roto_heisman_250808.jpg
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
nbc_roto_coloradofutures_250808.jpg
01:28
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025
nbc_cfb_big10_rutschianointv_250807.jpg
11:26
Schiano ‘here to win championships’ at Rutgers
nbc_cfb_big10_mdlocksleyintv_250807.jpg
15:47
Locksley: Terrapins ‘fortunate’ with new schedule
nbc_rtf_coachespoll_250807.jpg
20:54
Who’s too high, too low in preseason coaches poll?
nbc_rtf_deionupdate_250807.jpg
05:01
Deion reveals cancer diagnosis in ‘moving’ presser
nbc_rtf_collegesportscommission_250807.jpg
06:38
CSC clears way for NIL collectives to pay athletes
nbc_rtf_arch_250807.jpg
04:57
Archie says grandson won’t declare for 2026 draft
franklinjames.jpg
02:28
Franklin among favorites to win Bear Bryant award
nbc_bte_utah_250807.jpg
01:46
Is Utah the ‘best bet’ to win the Big 12?
nbc_cfb_big10_purodomintv_250806.jpg
10:28
How Odom plans to revive Purdue football
nbc_cfb_big10_nwbraunint_250806.jpg
12:29
Braun: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Stone in our offense

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
08:31
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
04:21
Stafford turning the corner from back injury
nbc_csu_joeflacco_250820.jpg
05:26
Browns ‘retooling on the run’ with Flacco starting
nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
nbc_golf_rexandtoddreax_250820.jpg
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
nbc_csu_danieljones_250820.jpg
13:09
Jones starting helps Colts ‘feel comfortable’
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250820.jpg
10:59
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
nbc_dps_markprior_250820.jpg
11:38
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’
nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
09:11
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pl_evertonundertheskin_250820.jpg
12:11
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
AR.jpg
15:46
Credit Colts for admitting ‘miss’ with Richardson
j_herbert.jpg
02:17
Take a game-by-game approach when betting Chargers
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
01:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
04:52
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
05:34
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
05:10
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?
nbc_pft_vikings_trade_wr_250820.jpg
05:54
Vikings reportedly exploring trade options at WR
nbc_pft_afc_east_predictions_250820.jpg
10:26
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC East
nbc_pft_cam_hawyard_hold_250820.jpg
07:47
Heyward’s hold-in ends without a new deal
nbc_pft_cam_aaron_preseason_250820.jpg
10:28
Heyward, Rodgers clear air about prior comments
nbc_pft_coltsrevolvingdoorqb_25082015.jpg
10:28
Inside Colts’ ‘revolving door’ at QB since 2019
nbc_pft_coltsdysfunction_250820.jpg
01:59
Starting Jones shows Colts aren’t dysfunctional
nbc_pft_richardsonbackup_250820.jpg
08:45
How Richardson should approach being a backup QB
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250820.jpg
12:24
Smelling salts shouldn’t be used after concussions
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_roto_commandersrbs_v4_250819.jpg
01:25
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?