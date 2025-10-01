 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2025 season
Buster Posey
Buster Posey doesn’t consider former manager Bruce Bochy a candidate to fill San Francisco’s vacancy
Ryker Evans
Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans out approximately 6 to 8 weeks with upper-body injury

Top Clips

olave_site_thumb.jpg
Does Olave have potential for fantasy improvement?
nbc_pff_buccaneersseahawks_251001.jpg
Bucs vs. Seahawks: X-factors, players to watch
nbc_pff_boisestatenotredame_251001.jpg
Rushing offense key for Boise State and Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Irving injury invites uncertainty for Bucs

October 1, 2025 01:30 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers unpack the latest on Bucky Irving’s injury status and how it could impact the Buccaneers’ backfield with a matchup against the Seahawks looming.

olave_site_thumb.jpg
02:01
Does Olave have potential for fantasy improvement?
nbc_pff_buccaneersseahawks_251001.jpg
01:42
Bucs vs. Seahawks: X-factors, players to watch
nbc_ffhh_blinddaterbs_251001.jpg
08:37
Unpacking disappointing starts for Barkley, Swift
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_251001.jpg
03:14
Are Rams or Lions a better bet to win NFC?
gabriel_site_thumb.jpg
06:47
How Gabriel impacts Browns’ fantasy outlook
nbc_ffhh_jonesjohnson_251001.jpg
06:39
Stick with Jones as a fantasy football starter
open_close_wr_site_thumb.jpg
05:32
Are Godwin, Higgins fantasy starters in Week 5?
open_close_rb_site_thumb.jpg
05:17
Is it time to close out on Henry, Pacheco?
nbc_ffhh_jaydendaniels_251001.jpg
01:25
Daniels back to practicing in full
nbc_fnia_aaronglenn_251001.jpg
05:04
Should coach Glenn, Jets have released QB Rodgers?
nbc_fnia_chiefsdefense_251001.jpg
05:21
Chiefs hitting stride at right time on both sides
nbc_fnia_jaxondart_251001.jpg
03:13
Harrison: The Giants are ‘right on track’
nbc_fnia_whatswrongravens_251001.jpg
07:19
Lack of pass rush proving costly for BAL defense
nbc_fnia_eaglesfindwin_251001.jpg
06:34
Eagles finding ways to win despite offensive woes
nbc_fnia_patriotsbills_251001.jpg
08:42
Maye ‘coming out of his shell’ ahead of Bills game
nbc_bte_commanderschargers_251001.jpg
01:48
Take Commanders with Daniels’ return v. Chargers
nbc_bte_bucsseahawks_251001.jpg
01:40
Buccaneers could ‘struggle to score’ vs. Seahawks
nbc_bte_dolphinspanthers_251001.jpg
01:46
Croucher would ‘reluctantly’ take MIA over CAR
nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
13:56
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
09:56
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
07:26
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures
nbc_pft_internationalgames_251001_v2.jpg
06:50
Peeling back curtain on play clock issue in Dublin
nbc_pft_powerrankings_rams_251001.jpg
09:15
PFT Power Rankings: Rams, Colts rise in Week 5
nbc_pft_brownsdilliongabriel_251001.jpg
07:05
Browns bench Flacco for Gabriel
nbc_pft_robertliam_251001.jpg
01:55
Saleh-Coen comments spark coaches fight discussion
nbc_pft_agentsleaking_251001.jpg
03:33
How agents are the ‘primary source’ for leaks
nbc_pft_coachesfilm_251001.jpg
03:46
Assessing how long NFL coaches study film
vikings.jpg
03:29
Vikings have edge with back-to-back Int’l games
lamar__156048.jpg
06:48
Lamar reportedly could miss 2-3 weeks
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251001.jpg
03:30
Grading Wentz through his first two Vikings starts

Latest Clips

nbc_pff_boisestatenotredame_251001.jpg
01:02
Rushing offense key for Boise State and Notre Dame
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_251001.jpg
01:41
Bell’s receiving yards lead CFB Week 6 best bets
nbc_roto_miamifsuv2_251001.jpg
01:58
Expect Miami run defense to slow Florida State
nbc_roto_vandybamav2_251001.jpg
01:51
Take Alabama’s Miller to rush for under 63.5 yards
nbc_roto_psuuclav2_251001.jpg
01:37
Take Penn State to score five touchdowns vs. UCLA
nbc_roto_texasfloridav2_251001.jpg
01:24
Endries yards a top prop for Texas v. Florida
nbc_dps_markschlerethinterview_251001.jpg
13:44
Schlereth: NFL’s new overtime rules make no sense
nbc_dps_benpickmaninterview_251001.jpg
11:25
Collier statement ‘seminal moment in WNBA history’
nbc_dps_seancaseyinterview_251001.jpg
13:26
Casey: Yankees still have a chance to win series
nbc_bte_wnbafinalsmvp_251001.jpg
01:53
Should Wilson be favored to win WNBA Finals MVP?
aces_win.jpg
01:55
Wilson and Young power Aces to WNBA finals
nbc_csu_eaglesoffense_250930.jpg
14:57
Simms: Hurts wants the Eagles offense to be simple
nbc_csu_rotw_250930.jpg
13:39
Reviewing Jeanty’s breakout game against Bears
nbc_csu_morelikely_250930.jpg
11:10
49ers offense dependent on McCaffrey with injuries
nbc_wnba_collier_250930.jpg
10:25
Collier calls out WNBA leadership in statement
nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
05:19
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
nbc_pff_minnohiostpreview_250930.jpg
01:06
Key players for Ohio State v. Minnesota matchup
nbc_pff_nebufpreview_250930.jpg
01:47
Player spotlight for Bills v. Patriots matchup
nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
nbc_csu_upperechelonce_250930.jpg
16:34
Nacua, Robinson have entered ‘the upper echelonce’
nbc_csu_dolphinsjets_250930.jpg
10:37
Hill injury a ‘huge blow’ to Dolphins offense
zac_taylor.jpg
12:00
Bengals’ struggles sans Burrow exposing coaching
nbc_roto_cedrictillman_250930.jpg
01:22
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack
nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
nbc_golf_gtrorydiscussion_250930.jpg
07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
nbc_roto_bonix_250930.jpg
01:31
Nix sensitive to matchups, not reliable every week
nbc_pl_t2r_adamsintv_250930.jpg
10:09
Adams talks USMNT’s expectations for World Cup
nbc_roto_buckyirving_250930.jpg
01:32
Stay tuned on Irving’s injury status
nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250930.jpg
01:37
Fantasy fallout for Dolphins amid Hill injury
nbc_nas_charlottepromo_250930.jpg
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?