Watch Now
Patrick: Fields 'has a mess to clean up'
Dan Patrick and Co. analyze the comments made by Justin Fields about his struggles and the Bears' coaching.
Up Next
Brown, Nacua top Berry’s Week 3 WR, TE Love/Hate
Brown, Nacua top Berry's Week 3 WR, TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 3, expecting Puka Nacua's rise to continue, as well as outlooks for A.J. Brown and Evan Engram in favorable matchups.
Schrock: Fields meant everything he said
Schrock: Fields meant everything he said
Josh Schrock offers his insights on the mindset that Justin Fields took into his comments on coaching and the disconnect between the Bears' offense and what Fields does well.
Long gives Brady, Belichick a glowing review
Long gives Brady, Belichick a glowing review
Chris Long explains what it's like to play on a bad NFL team, working with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and more.
Berry’s Week 3 RB Love/Hate: Etienne, Gibbs lead
Berry's Week 3 RB Love/Hate: Etienne, Gibbs lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players landing on Berry's RB Love/Hate, including Travis Etienne, Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and others.
How Akers impacts Mattison’s fantasy value in MIN
How Akers impacts Mattison's fantasy value in MIN
Matthew Berry and Co. discuss the fantasy implications of Cam Akers' arrival in Minnesota, discussing why this is "best case scenario" for Akers and the impact it may have on Alexander Mattison's long-term outlook.
Berry’s Week 3 injury updates for Ekeler, Young
Berry's Week 3 injury updates for Ekeler, Young
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers detail notable injury news ahead of Week 3, including Austin Ekeler's extended absence, as well as Bryce Young's status.
Berry’s Week 3 Love/Hate QBs: Tua, Cousins, Purdy
Berry's Week 3 Love/Hate QBs: Tua, Cousins, Purdy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 3 Love/Hate list, including Tua Tagovailoa and Kirk Cousins as top-7 plays and Justin Fields as one to avoid.
Berry eyes a pair of Jones props for NYG vs. SF
Berry eyes a pair of Jones props for NYG vs. SF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets for Thursday night's matchup between the Giants and 49ers, including a pair of Daniel Jones props and a Nick Bosa Over.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Giants vs. 49ers
Berry's fantasy preview for Giants vs. 49ers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Giants and 49ers, discussing why Brock Purdy is the preferred QB and Brandon Aiyuk's status.
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like Jacksonville over the Houston Texans in Week 3, but still need to see offensive improvement from the Jaguars who are playing below their talent level.
49ers, Titans, Chiefs among Week 3 best bets
49ers, Titans, Chiefs among Week 3 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 3, including the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and more.