nbc_pft_cookmclaurin_250611.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250611.jpg
Burrow admits Hendrickson dispute is a distraction

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFLPA Press Conference
NFLPA declines to release 61-page collusion ruling
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

June 11, 2025 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Stefon Diggs’ comments about the viral boat video that has generated headlines, examining the NFL’s drug policy and more.

nbc_pft_cookmclaurin_250611.jpg
04:37
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250611.jpg
06:28
Burrow admits Hendrickson dispute is a distraction
nbc_pft_cousinsdrama_250611.jpg
15:31
How will ATL handle ‘awkward’ Cousins situation?
nbc_pft_garretonrodgers_250611.jpg
03:30
Garrett looking to add Rodgers to QB ‘graveyard’
nbc_pft_rodgerstomlin_250611.jpg
08:35
Tomlin a ‘big reason’ Rodgers signed with Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgersdebut_250611.jpg
08:15
Rodgers makes Steelers debut at mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgersdistractions_250611.jpg
05:28
Will Rodgers stop bringing distractions with PIT?
nbc_pft_rodgersonpitt_250611.jpg
07:27
How will Rodgers mesh with new teammates in PIT?
nbc_pft_steelerssuccess_250611.jpg
12:33
What will define success for Steelers in 2025?
nbc_bte_lionsplayoffs_250610.jpg
02:19
Lions at +200 to miss playoffs is ‘a value bet’
nbc_fnia_headlines_250610.jpg
04:50
Unpacking the top NFL offseason headlines
nbc_fnia_offsznlosers_250610.jpg
10:41
Bengals, Texans loom large among offseason losers
nbc_fnia_offsznwinners_250610.jpg
09:35
Bears, Browns, Vikings lead NFL offseason winners
nbc_fnia_rodgerssteelers_250610.jpg
08:58
Rodgers ‘a better fit’ in Smith’s Steelers offense
nbc_csu_dkseg_250610.jpg
01:45
Analyzing AFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
01:29
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
04:13
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_csu_1lamarjackson_250609.jpg
12:30
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 1 Jackson
nbc_csu_4patrickmahomes_250609.jpg
16:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 4 Mahomes
nbc_csu_2joshallen_250609.jpg
06:25
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 2 Allen
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
08:41
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option
nbc_pft_jairealexander_v2_250610.jpg
12:24
Murphy cites Alexander’s inability to stay healthy
nbc_pft_cjgj_256010.jpg
07:39
Gardner-Johnson feels ‘disrespected’ by Eagles
nbc_pft_mccourtytop5def_250610.jpg
04:55
McCourty peels back curtain on his Top 5 defenses
nbc_pft_germainepratt_250610.jpg
04:27
Bengals release longtime starting LB Pratt
nbc_pft_keiseannixon_250610.jpg
02:52
Nixon won’t be compensated as CB and kick returner
nbc_pft_draftdefense_250610.jpg
07:01
PFT Draft: Biggest defensive disruptors
nbc_pft_mayeonexpectation_250610.jpg
06:13
Maye leans into pressure to improve, expectations
nbc_pft_mayondiggs_250610.jpg
04:40
Maye reveals his first impressions of Diggs
nbc_pft_diggs_250610.jpg
10:09
Diggs is ‘engaged’ at Patriots’ minicamp

