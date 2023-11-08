 Skip navigation
Top News

thegrove_1920.jpg
LIV reportedly looking at current KFT stop as future tournament host
nbc_golf_gt_oliverbetschartintv_231108.jpg
A 15-year-old is playing this week’s PGA Tour event in Bermuda
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old’s first job as MLB manager since 2014

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_moto_smxarteckantribute_231108.jpg
Weigandt pays tribute to the late Eckman
nbc_bfa_michsignstealing_231108.jpg
What happens to Michigan, Harbaugh amid scandal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Unpacking Williams' crying after USC's loss

November 8, 2023 03:37 PM
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard react to Caleb Williams' crying in the stands to his mother following his USC Trojans' loss to Washington on Saturday.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_michsignstealing_231108.jpg
3:55
What happens to Michigan, Harbaugh amid scandal?
nbc_bfa_ravensconvo_231108.jpg
4:15
Are the Ravens the best team in the NFL?
nbc_bfa_jetsconvo_231108.jpg
3:43
Jets’ failure to add backup QB may cost the season
nbc_bfa_cowboys_231107.jpg
6:14
How can Cowboys ‘bridge the gap’ with NFL’s best?
nbc_bfa_jetsrodgers_231107.jpg
10:20
Jones: Rodgers ‘loves’ the attention with the Jets
nbc_bfa_anthonydavis_231107.jpg
14:11
Holley: Lakers not a Finals contender with Davis
nbc_bfa_hardenclippersdebut_231107.jpg
6:29
Was adding Harden the wrong move for the Clippers?
nbc_bfa_cjstroud_v2_231106.jpg
17:41
Stroud proving skeptics wrong with performances
nbc_bfa_cowboys_231106.jpg
2:56
Cowboys continue to fall short in big moments
nbc_bfa_dobbs_231106.jpg
9:25
Dobbs brilliant, inspiring in win against Falcons
bfaantoniopierce.jpg
8:04
Davis needs to give Pierce time to prove himself
nbc_bfa_afc_231106.jpg
10:08
Wide open AFC crowded with AFC North contenders
